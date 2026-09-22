GFS Chemicals Partners With Bioz to Turn Data Into Deeper Product Engagement

Bioz, Inc. , the leading scientific validation platform that brings publication-backed evidence directly into the product experience, announced its partnership with GFS Chemicals . Through the implementation of Bioz Badges across its product webpages, GFS Chemicals is giving researchers immediate access to peer-reviewed scientific evidence while creating a more informative digital buying experience.

Each Bioz Badge dynamically displays citations, article excerpts, and Bioz Star Ratings. This publication-backed context helps researchers make more confident purchasing decisions based on documented scientific evidence. Early Bioz Badge performance has already demonstrated strong engagement across the GFS Chemicals website. The results indicate that visitors are spending more time interacting with publication data and exploring the scientific context surrounding individual products. This deeper engagement supports stronger SEO performance through increased time on page, richer scientific content, and expanded keyword relevance.

“Bioz gives our users real insight into where and how our products are cited across publications and research journals,” said Eric Trimble , Marketing Manager at GFS Chemicals. “That kind of visibility makes a difference. Researchers get more relevant context when they’re deciding which product to use.”

The integration helps transform GFS Chemicals’ publication record into an active digital resource. Rather than presenting citation data separately from the product journey, Bioz connects published research with the exact chemical or analytical material being evaluated. Researchers can move naturally from reviewing product specifications to understanding relevant scientific applications, reducing friction during product discovery. Because Bioz Badges are continuously updated as new publications become available, the evidence displayed across GFS Chemicals’ website remains current without requiring the marketing team to manually identify and publish every new citation. This gives researchers ongoing access to the latest product-specific validation while allowing GFS Chemicals to continually strengthen the scientific depth of its website.

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz, said, “By integrating Bioz Badges into its product experience, GFS Chemicals is creating measurable improvements in engagement. The strong early performance demonstrates how scientific validation can simultaneously support researcher confidence and digital visibility.”

The partnership reflects GFS Chemicals’ continued investment in combining nearly a century of chemistry expertise with a modern, evidence-driven digital experience. By making publication-backed product validation readily accessible, GFS Chemicals and Bioz are helping researchers move more efficiently from scientific inquiry to informed product selection.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About GFS Chemicals

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1928, GFS Chemicals® manufactures high-purity, specification-driven specialty and fine chemicals for customers worldwide. The company serves industries including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food, environmental testing, petrochemicals, catalysts, battery and power storage, and semiconductors. Combining industry expertise with the flexibility of family ownership, GFS Chemicals supports customers across the United States and around the world.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire