Journey to the Land of Tural in FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail, Out Today

Summer Adventure Brings New Jobs and Playable Race, First Graphical Update and More

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SQUARE ENIX® launched Dawntrail™, the fifth and latest expansion for critically acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY™ XIV Online on Windows®, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Mac and Steam®.





FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail calls players across the glittering seas to the distant continent of Tural, as they embark upon a new adventure with both new and familiar faces—answer the call, seek new horizons, and little by little unravel the mystery of the legendary golden city. Players can view the Dawntrail launch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BghYTigv8E

Dawntrail marks the beginning of a new chapter of FINAL FANTASY XIV and the Warrior of Light is poised once more to embark upon the road to adventure. Journey to the distant continent of Tural, explore new areas such as the mountainous region of Urqopacha, the deep forests of Kozama’uka, the rain starved plains of Shaaloani and more as claimants prepare to compete for the throne of the Dawnservant. Eorzea’s champion is to accompany Wuk Lamat as her ally in this rite of succession─an endeavor which calls them across the glittering seas.

Two new playable jobs arrive with Dawntrail; viper, a close-range fighter using quick and decisive strikes with two one-handed blades alongside powerful flourishes from a combined two-handed weapon and pictomancer, with brush in hand, weaving the aether of their imagination into the fabric of reality, allowing them to manifest their myriad motifs into living muses. More information on both of the new jobs can be found here: https://na.finalfantasyxiv.com/dawntrail/job/

The game’s first major graphical overhaul adds a host of visual improvements, including enhanced texture and shadow resolution, and improved material qualities for characters and environments. Experience the world of Eorzea and beyond like never before!

For more information on this and further updates to Dawntrail and the 7.x series of patch updates, please visit the promotional website: https://na.finalfantasyxiv.com/dawntrail/

The complete patch notes for Patch 7.0 can be found on the lodestone: https://sqex.to/0m6B6

With more than 30 million total registered players, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The Free Trial includes all content from A Realm Reborn™, the Heavensward™ and Stormblood™ expansions (and updates through Patch 4.58), including an additional playable race (Au Ra) and five additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, Machinist, Red Mage, and Samurai). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to three full FINAL FANTASY titles, without a limit on playtime. More information can be found at: https://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial

For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail, visit the official site at: https://na.finalfantasyxiv.com/dawntrail/.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY™, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

