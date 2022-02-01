indie Semiconductor Strengthens its Management Team with the Appointment of Mark Tyndall as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced the appointment of Mark Tyndall as Executive Vice President responsible for Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Tyndall brings a wealth of semiconductor industry experience to indie from senior leadership roles at Dialog Semiconductor, MIPS Technologies, and Infineon Technologies, and most recently, as a founding semiconductor partner of Alexa Capital.





At Dialog Semiconductor, he was SVP of Corporate Development, where he played a key role in driving the company’s growth over a period of 14 years. He executed multiple acquisitions, including a key technology licensing deal with Apple, drove capital financing transactions, and was instrumental in negotiating the sale of Dialog to Renesas Electronics for $6 billion in 2022.

“Since our IPO, we have grown our revenue by a factor of 10 by focusing our product development on the highest growth areas in the automotive landscape,” commented Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “We have multiple significant achievements behind us, but we have no intention of stopping there. Mark’s history of execution on transformational transactions with some of our industry’s largest players, coupled with his enthusiasm for our technology and plans, will be invaluable to us as we push our growth strategy forward.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Tyndall said: “I am delighted to be joining indie at this very exciting time for the company. indie is in a unique position as a pure-play automotive company with an innovative, class-leading product portfolio and a very clear vision for its future. I look forward to contributing to and helping to drive indie’s strategic plans and successful execution of its long-term goal to be a world leader in the automotive semiconductor segment.”

Mr. Tyndall’s responsibilities will include directing M&A activities, identifying and establishing strategic business partnerships and expanding indie’s relationships with the financial community.

