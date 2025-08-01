Jolly Good Deals: Dollar General Delivers Joy at Big Values This Holiday Season

With most toys priced $20 or less, DG helps families stretch budgets

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is making holiday shopping merry and bright with the return of its Holiday Toy Book, available in stores now, and digitally at dollargeneral.com. Packed with affordable, exciting and exclusive toys and deals, Dollar General is proud to be a retailer of choice for families looking to stretch holiday shopping budgets.





This season, customers can instantly save 25% when they spend $75 or more on toys in a single transaction—including clearance toys.

“At Dollar General, we know how important it is for families to find joy during the holidays,” said Steve O’Brien, vice president, division merchandise manager of toys, stationery, lawn and garden, sundries and hardware. “Our Jolly Good Deals and wide selection of toys—from trusted brands to exclusive finds—make it easy for customers to check off every wish list while staying within budget. Whether shopping in-store or online, we’re proud to be a convenient and affordable destination for holiday gifting.”

Fan Favorites for $20 and Under – DG offers a wide selection of beloved characters and brands at a value, including:

Disney® Stitch, Bluey® and Princesses

Star Wars® Figures

Marvel® Spidey and Friends

Barbie®

Trusted Brands for Little Learners – Explore engaging and educational toys from:

Fisher-Price® including Little People®, Laugh & Learn and Thomas & Friends®

Melissa & Doug®, featuring DG exclusives like a magnetic fishing set, stacking towers and emergency vehicles

vtech® electronic learning toys including LeapFrog®

Big Names, Big Fun – Catch all the deals on top toy brands like Pokémon®, Hot Wheels®, LEGO®, Baby Alive®, Play-Doh®, Squishmallows®.

Affordable Playsets & Stocking Stuffers

From sizzling griddles and microwave ovens to doctor kits and DG shopping baskets, Dollar General has imaginative play covered. Plus, grab popular gift cards—including Apple, Meta Quest, Pokémon, Fortnite, Nintendo, and Xbox—perfect for stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts.

With affordable prices, exclusive items and convenient locations, Dollar General is your one-stop shop for holiday toys, gifts and stocking stuffers. Visit your local store or shop online via DG Delivery, DoorDash or UberEats to make this season jolly and joyful—for less.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of August 1, 2025, the Company’s 20,746 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Contacts

dgpr@dollargeneral.com