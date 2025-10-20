ESE Announces Expansion into the US Market Powered by Bombee

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. (“Bombee”), a leader in live event production and broadcast services, has expanded it’s operations into the US market.

This U.S. expansion initiative will position Bombee to deliver turnkey production and digital media services for U.S. sports, entertainment, gaming, and corporate partners. The move follows consecutive quarters of record performance by Bombee and growing demand from U.S. based clients for scalable, technology-driven production infrastructure.

“This marks a major milestone in ESE’s growth strategy,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. “The US represents the largest media and live-production market in the world, and Bombee’s technology-driven production approach is built precisely for the scale and quality that US partners require. We are entering with momentum, a mature product, and active client demand.”

The expansion plan includes:

Signed contracts with US based clients

Establishment of a US based office, with on-the-ground production capabilities

Deployment of Bombee’s established network to serve U.S. media, sports, and gaming clients

Strategic hiring across production, broadcast engineering, and senior sales executive

Active pipeline of US partnership and licensing discussions underway

Bombee will integrate directly into US client infrastructure with a focus on increased margin and production scale.

“We are entering the US with contracts and demand already in hand,” added Tamir Kastiel, CEO of Bombee. “This expansion is a revenue growth-driven move we a focus on increasing gross margin and profitability .”

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. www.esegaming.com

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee’s rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | HTTPS://BOMBEE.GG

