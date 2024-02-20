Join Mouser Electronics at APEC 2024 for the Latest in Power Technologies and Solutions

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, announces that it is exhibiting at this year’s Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC 2024) — the premier event in applied power electronics — at Booth #1213.









This year’s APEC event takes place February 25–29 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA. Mouser will provide exciting and interactive information about the latest power management solutions, new product advancements, and component innovations from leading manufacturers.

APEC is an annual technology event that focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics industry, as well as new power electronics components. The conference features exhibits, expert-led courses, special presentations, and the opportunity to network with other engineering professionals. Participants can follow in-depth theoretical discussions with practical applications, focusing on essential topics such as power electronics in robotics, zero-emission powertrains, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and electric vehicle charging.

Visitors to the Mouser booth can learn more about how Mouser provides exclusive information about application and prototype development through the Empowering Innovation Together™ series, which features podcasts and articles discussing the hottest engineering topics impacting engineering design. Mouser representatives will also be available to discuss the distributor’s informative eBooks and technical resource hub. Attendees can also sign up for Mouser’s newsletters and new product emails, which provide exclusive technical information to help support projects for a speed-to-market advantage.

In addition, visitors to the Mouser booth will have the opportunity to enter the Key to Unrestricted Access Giveaway for a chance to win a range of exciting prizes. Prizes include:

(4) Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses, two awarded per day ($299.00 value)

(6) Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth ® Speaker, three awarded per day ($149.00 value)

Speaker, three awarded per day ($149.00 value) (16) Apple Airtag, eight awarded per day ($22.50 value)

To learn more about APEC or register to attend, visit https://info.mouser.com/apec-2024/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

