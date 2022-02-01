AfterShip Enables Innovative Apple Wallet Order Tracking for Customers

Consumers now have an easier way to track the status of their online orders in Apple Wallet

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AfterShip, the industry-leading customer experience platform for eCommerce, announced today it has enabled Apple Wallet Order Tracking to allow users to receive real-time delivery updates and track online orders through Apple Wallet. The new feature is now available to AfterShip’s merchant customers. Companies like FIGS, a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, are already using Apple Wallet Order Tracking to improve the visibility of their online orders.





The integration of Apple Wallet Order Tracking provides a convenient way for users to track orders from thousands of local and international carriers, including FedEx, UPS, DHL, and USPS—all while maintaining the security and privacy of Apple Wallet. With Apple Wallet Order Tracking, orders are end-to-end encrypted between the user’s device and the merchant, so Apple cannot see any details about the purchase.

By simply clicking the Track with Apple Wallet button on a merchant’s order confirmation page, order tracking page, or within email and SMS notifications, shoppers can easily add their order information to Apple Wallet and receive notifications whenever there’s an update about their order status.

“Enabling Apple Wallet Order Tracking is a big step forward for our customers and for mobile-first commerce,” said Andrew Chan, co-founder and CPO of AfterShip. “We’re committed to helping merchants and marketplaces create best-in-class post-purchase service and eliminate buyer frustration. This integration makes it much easier for shoppers to check on the status of orders, which in turn reduces the number of support tickets that merchants receive.”

Research by DispatchTrack found that up to 90% of consumers want to be able to track their orders, and 60% will consider competitors if a retailer cannot provide that capability. This integration in Apple Wallet increases transparency during the delivery process and helps build loyalty between online merchants and their customers.

Key values of this integration for merchants and their customers include:

Delivering peace of mind for shoppers by proactively pushing shipment notifications to their iPhone.

Boosting delivery success rates by keeping shoppers informed about shipment status and expected delivery in real time.

Reducing customer frustration eliminates the need for shoppers to enter a tracking number when using Apple Wallet to track the packages.

AfterShip tracks over 1 billion shipments each year. This integration furthers AfterShip’s goal of helping merchants, marketplaces, and third-party logistics providers experience enhanced capabilities to drive revenue and streamline operations.

