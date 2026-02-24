Jody Downhill, DVM, a veterinarian in Woodland Hills, California, answers common questions with simple steps pet owners can use right away.

1) How do I know if my pet needs a vet visit now or can wait?

If your pet is struggling to breathe, cannot stand, has repeated vomiting, or seems suddenly disoriented, treat it as urgent. When in doubt, call a clinic and describe what you see. As the profile notes, emergency work teaches that “decisions carry weight.”

Stat: Downhill has owned and operated Fallbrook Veterinary Clinic since 2003.

2) What is the simplest way to prevent big health problems later?

Start with routine checkups and stay consistent. Prevention is not flashy, but it works. The profile describes preventive care as “quieter and more sustained.” Book a baseline exam, follow vaccine guidance, and ask what to watch for between visits.

Stat: Preventive care focuses on catching issues early, before they become emergencies.

3) What should I do if I just got a new puppy or kitten?

Schedule an early visit to set the foundation. Bring any records you have and a list of questions. Ask about vaccines, parasites, nutrition, and basic training habits that support health. Downhill’s work is rooted in long arcs of care, including “animals from their first vaccinations through adulthood.”

Stat: Downhill has provided community-based care for 22 years.

4) I have a bird, reptile, or small pet. What should I do differently?

Use a carrier that reduces stress and keeps the animal warm and stable. Write down what they eat, their habitat setup, and any changes you noticed. Small shifts matter. This is the kind of detail work where, as the profile puts it, “watch closely” and “act early” applies.

Stat: Downhill treats dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and pocket pets, along with larger animals like horses and farm animals.

5) How do I prepare for a vet appointment so I get the most value?

Bring three things: a short symptom timeline, photos or videos (when safe), and a clear list of your top questions. Keep it simple and specific. The profile notes that the best care often comes from “thousands of ordinary days.” The goal is to make each visit one of those productive days.

Stat: Downhill moved the clinic to a larger location on Fallbrook Avenue in 2011.

6) What is the biggest mistake owners make when a pet seems “a little off”?

Waiting too long because the symptoms feel small. Early signs can be subtle. Appetite changes, hiding, limping, or behavior shifts can signal pain or illness. The long-view approach matters. The profile describes a practice built on continuity, where “the measure of a career appears not in spectacle but in duration.”

Stat: Downhill’s scope includes both household pets and farm or equine care.

7) How do I handle the hardest part, end-of-life decisions?

Start with comfort and quality of life. Ask your veterinarian what signs indicate suffering and what support options exist. Give yourself permission to move slowly, then act with clarity when the time comes. The profile reflects the reality that a clinic can help families through “their final appointments” and guide them “through loss.”

Stat: Over two decades, Downhill has cared for many animals across their full lifespan.

If you do nothing else

Book a routine wellness exam for your pet this month. Write down your pet’s normal eating, drinking, and bathroom habits. Take a clear photo of your pet’s food label and current feeding amount. Check your pet’s parasite prevention plan and set reminders. Watch a full minute of your pet’s breathing at rest and note anything unusual. Review your pet’s vaccine status and keep records in one place. Make a simple “urgent signs” list and post it on your fridge.

Share this Q&A with someone who has a new pet, an aging pet, or a pet that has been “a little off” lately.

About Jody Downhill

Jody Downhill is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and the owner of Fallbrook Veterinary Clinic in Woodland Hills, California. She has owned and operated the practice since 2003 and treats a wide range of animals, including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, pocket pets, horses, and other farm animals.

Media Contact

Jody Downhill

info@jodydownhill.com

https://www.jodydownhill.com/

SOURCE: Jody Downhill

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire