Havertys Reports Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2025

HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) and (NYSE:HVT.A), today reported its operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 versus fourth quarter 2024:

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $0.51 versus $0.49.

Consolidated sales increased 9.5% to $201.9 million. Comparable store sales increased 8.2%.

Gross profit margin of 60.4% versus 61.9%. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross profit margin was 62.4% for 2025 and 61.4% for 2024.

FY 2025 versus FY 2024:

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $1.19 for 2025 and 2024.

Consolidated sales increased 5.0% to $759.0 million. Comparable store sales increased 2.1%.

Gross profit margin was 60.7% for 2025 and 2024. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross profit margin was 61.3% for 2025 and 60.6% for 2024.

Pre-tax income of $26.8 million versus $26.2 million.

Stock Repurchase Program:

The Board of Directors approved an additional $15 million authorization for the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO, said, “Our fourth quarter results were highlighted by our second consecutive quarter of growth in both written and delivered sales and comp-store sales. This sustained momentum reflects the effectiveness of our customer-first approach and strategic marketing investments, which continue to drive traffic and increase average tickets while maintaining strong gross margins, even as we navigate persistent industry headwinds. We are pleased to announce that we plan to enter our 18th state, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, later this year, bringing our total planned store openings for 2026 to five locations.

In 2025, we returned $25.6 million to our shareholders through $4.8 million in share repurchases and $20.8 million in quarterly dividends. Our disciplined capital management approach reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value while maintaining the financial strength needed to grow in a challenging environment.

Our 2025 results demonstrate that our strategic initiatives and clear value proposition continue to resonate. We are encouraged by the positive momentum in our business and remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Compared to Same Period of 2024

Total sales up 9.5%, comp-store sales up 8.2% for the quarter. Total written sales increased 3.5% and written comp-store sales increased 3.2% for the quarter.

Design consultants accounted for 33.3% of written business in 2025 and 31.8% in 2024.

Gross profit margins decreased 150 basis points to 60.4% in 2025 from 61.9% in 2024. In 2025, the change in LIFO reserve generated a negative impact of $3.9 million compared to a positive impact of $0.9 million in 2024.

SG&A expenses were 55.7% of sales versus 57.4% and increased $6.6 million. The primary drivers of this change are: increase of $2.9 million in selling expenses due to higher commissioned-based compensation and third-party credit costs. increase of $3.1 million in administrative expenses due to performance-based incentive compensation and stock based compensation costs.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at December 31, 2025 are $131.9 million.

Generated $52.6 million in cash from operating activities primarily from earnings and changes in working capital, including a $12.7 million increase in inventories, a $5.2 million decrease in customer deposits, a $12.3 million decrease in other assets and liabilities and an $8.1 million increase in accrued liabilities and vendor repayments.

Invested $19.7 million in capital expenditures.

Purchased 216,482 shares of common stock for $4.8 million.

Paid $20.8 million in quarterly cash dividends in 2025.

No debt outstanding at December 31, 2025 and credit availability of $80.0 million.

Expectations and Other

On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court invalidated the tariffs imposed by the administration under the International Emergency Economic Protection Act during 2025, and the administration announced its intention to impose new tariffs under different regulations. Our 2026 guidance includes the impact of the new tariffs announced by the administration. We continue to monitor tariff developments and assess their potential impact on our business as such changes could have a material impact on our results of operations.

We expect gross profit margins for 2026 will be between 60.5% to 61.0%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence. Our estimated gross profit margins for 2026 are based on anticipated product and freight costs and the impact on our LIFO reserve.

Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2026 are expected to be in the $307.0 to $309.0 million range. The increases over 2025 are primarily from store growth and inflation. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2026 are anticipated to be in the 18.6% to 18.8% range.

Our effective tax rate for 2026 is expected to be 26.0% excluding the impact of discrete items and any new tax legislation.

Planned capital expenditures are approximately $33.5 million in 2026, an increase over 2025 due to our planned store growth for the year.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company also reported today that, on February 20, 2026, its Board of Directors approved a new authorization under its stock repurchase program that permits the Company to purchase an additional $15.0 million of its common stock and Class A common stock. As of February 24, 2026, there is approximately $18.3 million remaining under the existing authorization. Shares may be repurchased, at the Company’s discretion, from time-to-time in the open market.

Key Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Results of Operations Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 201.9 $ 184.4 $ 759.0 $ 722.9 Gross Profit 122.0 114.2 460.5 439.1 Gross profit as a % of sales 60.4 % 61.9 % 60.7 % 60.7 % SGA Variable 38.2 34.8 141.6 139.8 Fixed 74.3 71.0 297.7 279.4 Total 112.5 105.8 439.3 419.2 SGA as a % of sales Variable 18.9 % 18.9 % 18.7 % 19.4 % Fixed 36.8 % 38.5 % 39.2 % 38.6 % Total 55.7 % 57.4 % 57.9 % 58.0 % Pre-tax income 10.8 9.6 26.8 26.2 Pre-tax income as a % of sales 5.3 % 5.2 % 3.5 % 3.6 % Net income 8.5 8.2 19.7 20.0 Net income as a % of sales 4.2 % 4.4 % 2.6 % 2.8 % Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 Other Financial and Operations Data Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 EBITDA (in millions) (1) $ 45.5 $ 41.7 Sales per square foot $ 167 $ 164 Average ticket $ 3,530 $ 3,371 Liquidity Measures Twelve Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Free Cash Flow 2025 2024 Cash Returns to Shareholders 2025 2024 Operating cash flow $ 52.6 $ 58.9 Share repurchases $ 4.8 $ 5.0 Capital expenditures (19.7 ) (32.1 ) Dividends 20.8 20.5 Free cash flow $ 32.9 $ 26.8 Cash return to shareholders $ 25.6 $ 25.5 See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 201,919 $ 184,353 $ 758,995 $ 722,899 Cost of goods sold 79,871 70,196 298,498 283,821 Gross profit 122,048 114,157 460,497 439,078 Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 112,463 105,826 439,327 419,221 Other expense (income), net 29 200 (543 ) (214 ) Total expenses 112,492 106,026 438,784 419,007 Income before interest and income taxes 9,556 8,131 21,713 20,071 Interest income, net 1,233 1,501 5,120 6,082 Income before income taxes 10,789 9,632 26,833 26,153 Income tax expense 2,255 1,437 7,103 6,197 Net income $ 8,534 $ 8,195 $ 19,730 $ 19,956 Basic earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.53 $ 0.50 $ 1.22 $ 1.23 Class A Common Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 1.14 $ 1.15 Diluted earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 Class A Common Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 1.14 $ 1.15 Cash dividends per share: Common Stock $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 1.29 $ 1.26 Class A Common Stock $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 1.21 $ 1.18

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,325 $ 120,034 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,547 6,280 Inventories 96,155 83,419 Prepaid expenses 10,236 14,576 Other current assets 11,064 14,587 Total current assets 249,327 238,896 Property and equipment, net 177,207 182,622 Right-of-use lease assets 190,586 194,411 Deferred income taxes 19,301 17,075 Other assets 12,631 15,743 Total assets $ 649,052 $ 648,747 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,447 $ 14,914 Customer deposits 35,504 40,733 Accrued liabilities 46,531 39,635 Current lease liabilities 35,967 36,283 Total current liabilities 133,449 131,565 Noncurrent lease liabilities 180,450 182,096 Other liabilities 27,224 27,525 Total liabilities 341,123 341,186 Stockholders’ equity 307,929 307,561 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 649,052 $ 648,747

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 19,730 $ 19,956 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,822 21,611 Net loss on asset impairment 469 – Stock-based compensation 7,311 6,742 Deferred income taxes (2,145 ) (1,472 ) Net gain on sale of land, property, and equipment (15 ) (153 ) Other 1,094 1,123 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories (12,736 ) 10,537 Customer deposits (5,229 ) 4,896 Other assets and liabilities 12,254 7,051 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,089 (11,382 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,644 58,909 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (19,672 ) (32,092 ) Proceeds from sale of land, property and equipment 111 461 Net cash used in investing activities (19,561 ) (31,631 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Dividends paid (20,837 ) (20,468 ) Common stock repurchased (4,778 ) (4,991 ) Taxes on vested restricted shares (1,910 ) (3,282 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,525 ) (28,741 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period 5,558 (1,463 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 126,314 127,777 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 131,872 $ 126,314

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it allows comparison of operational performance for the comparable period. Additionally, we believe that gross profit margin, excluding the impact of LIFO, is a meaningful measure to share because it removes the volatility created by LIFO adjustments resulting from the tariff-related U.S. policy changes in 2025.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 26,833 $ 26,153 Interest income, net (5,120 ) (6,082 ) Depreciation 23,822 21,611 EBITDA $ 45,535 $ 41,682

Gross profit margin, excluding the impact of LIFO

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Net sales $ 201,919 $ 184,353 Cost of goods sold 79,871 70,196 Gross profit $ 122,048 $ 114,157 LIFO Adjustment 3,895 (900 ) Gross Profit, excluding the impact of LIFO $ 125,943 $ 113,257 Gross Profit Margin, excluding the impact of LIFO 62.4 % 61.4 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Net sales $ 758,995 $ 722,899 Cost of goods sold 298,498 283,821 Gross profit $ 460,497 $ 439,078 LIFO Adjustment 4,649 (807 ) Gross Profit, excluding the impact of LIFO $ 465,146 $ 438,271 Gross Profit Margin, excluding the impact of LIFO 61.3 % 60.6 %

Comparable Store Sales

Comparable-store or “comp-store” sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses. Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary. Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs. Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage. We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function. Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.

Conference Call Information

The company invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on February 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, ir.havertys.com. If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT) and (NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “position,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “on track,” “anticipate,” “to come,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations for retail and operating margins, selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2026, our liquidity position to continue to fund our growth plans, and our efforts and initiatives to execute our strategic plan.

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: competition from national, regional and local retailers of home furnishings; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; our ability to successfully implement our growth and other strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; importing merchandise from foreign sources; fluctuations and volatility in the cost of raw materials and components; our dependence on third-party producers to meet our requirements; our vendors’ ability to meet our quality control standards or comply with changes to the legislative or regulatory framework regarding product safety; risks in our supply chain, including price, availability and quality of raw materials and components utilized in the products we sell and our ability to forecast our supply chain needs; our reliance on third-party transportation vendors for product shipments from our suppliers; the effects of labor disruptions or labor shortages; and our ability to attract and retain key employees; the rise of oil and gasoline prices; increased transportation costs; damage to one of our distribution centers; the vulnerability of our information technology infrastructure to cyber-attacks, breaches and other disruptions; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions, and changing government policies, laws and regulations; pending or unforeseen litigation; as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.

