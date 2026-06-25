JellyFil Releases 2026 Supplement Facts Including Full Ingredients Breakdown, Package Pricing, and Money-Back Guarantee Terms

The US-distributed gummy dietary supplement brand discloses current ingredient formulation, 2026 pricing tiers, refund eligibility terms, and official customer service contact details

JellyFil, a dietary supplement distributed across the United States by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida, has released updated product information for its gummy dietary supplement. The 2026 update covers the product’s current ingredient formulation, recommended use guidelines, available package sizes and pricing, refund and return procedures, and customer service contact details.

JellyFil is making this information publicly available so consumers can review accurate, current details before placing an order. All specifications referenced in this release are also published on the official JellyFil website, and consumers are encouraged to verify details there directly before purchase.

Product Overview

JellyFil is a non-prescription dietary supplement sold in gummy form. It is marketed as a daily supplement built around a proprietary blend of botanical extracts, a single amino acid, and a low-dose naturally occurring stimulant.

The product is regulated under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), the federal framework that classifies dietary supplements separately from prescription drugs and medical devices. JellyFil is intended for adult use and is sold exclusively through direct online ordering.

Product Specifications

Format: Gummy dietary supplement

Serving size: One gummy

Servings per container: 30

Recommended frequency: Once daily

Regulatory category: Non-prescription dietary supplement

Distribution channel: Direct-to-consumer online ordering

Manufacturing: Produced in a cGMP-compliant facility in the United States, using globally sourced ingredients

Ingredient List

JellyFil’s proprietary blend is listed at 82 milligrams per serving on the Supplement Facts panel. The manufacturer states this is equivalent to approximately 567 milligrams of dry powder. Individual ingredient quantities within the blend are disclosed on the official JellyFil website. Descriptions below draw from publicly available botanical and biochemical reference sources.

Muira Puama Extract: Sourced from the wood and root of Ptychopetalum olacoides, a flowering shrub native to the Amazon rainforest. Muira puama appears in Amazonian herbal compendiums and is used as a plant-derived ingredient in dietary supplements.

Maca Extract: Derived from Lepidium meyenii, a root vegetable grown in the high-altitude Andean region of Peru. Maca belongs to the Brassicaceae family, which also includes broccoli, cabbage, and radish. It is widely used as a botanical ingredient in supplements.

Catuaba Extract: Taken from the bark of Trichilia catigua, a tree native to Brazil’s Atlantic forest. Catuaba is referenced in traditional Brazilian botanical literature and is included in supplements as a plant-sourced ingredient.

Green Tea Extract: Derived from the leaves of Camellia sinensis, the same plant used to produce green, black, and oolong teas. Green tea naturally contains polyphenolic compounds, including catechins such as EGCG, along with naturally occurring caffeine.

Caffeine (5 milligrams per serving): A naturally occurring stimulant alkaloid found in coffee beans, tea leaves, and cacao. JellyFil discloses five milligrams of caffeine per gummy on its Supplement Facts panel, a level considerably lower than the 80 to 100 milligrams typically found in an eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee.

Ashwagandha: Derived from Withania somnifera, a perennial shrub native to India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. Ashwagandha is referenced in Ayurvedic herbal traditions and is classified as an adaptogen in dietary supplement reference materials.

L-Arginine: A semi-essential amino acid involved in the body’s synthesis of nitric oxide, a signaling molecule. L-Arginine is documented by the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements and is widely included in supplement formulations as an amino acid ingredient.

Tribulus Terrestris: A flowering plant in the Zygophyllaceae family, native to warm temperate and tropical zones across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. It is included in dietary supplements as a botanical ingredient.

Horny Goat Weed Extract: Sourced from plants in the Epimedium genus, a group of flowering perennial herbs native to East Asia. Epimedium species contain flavonoid compounds, including icariin, and are used in dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

Manufacturing and Quality Standards

Consistent manufacturing practices are a baseline expectation within the dietary supplement industry. According to company statements, JellyFil is produced using manufacturing protocols designed to support product consistency and quality control throughout the production process.

Consumer attention to manufacturing standards has grown, with more buyers prioritizing production transparency when evaluating supplement brands. Industry observers note that documented quality procedures support both consumer confidence and long-term brand credibility.

As regulatory standards and consumer expectations continue to develop, supplement manufacturers are placing increasing emphasis on supply chain documentation, testing protocols, and ingredient transparency.

Recommended Use

The standard recommended use for JellyFil is one gummy chewed daily, or as directed by a qualified healthcare professional. The product is intended to complement a daily wellness routine and does not replace prescribed medical treatment. JellyFil is formulated for adult use only and is not recommended for anyone under 18. Consumers should follow the directions on the product label and the official website.

Pricing and Packaging

JellyFil is available through online ordering in three package configurations:

2-bottle package at $79 per bottle (60-day supply)

3-bottle package at $69 per bottle (90-day supply)

6-bottle package at $49 per bottle (180-day supply)

The 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages include free standard shipping within the United States. The 2-bottle package may carry a shipping charge calculated at checkout. Payment and fulfillment are handled through JellyFil’s official site. Pricing is subject to change without notice, and consumers should confirm current rates on the official website before purchase.

Refund Policy and 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

JellyFil offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, measured from the original purchase date. Customers who are not satisfied with the product may contact JellyFil customer service within 60 days of purchase to initiate a refund, provided they have used the product for at least 30 days.

To begin the return process, customers must email JellyFil customer service with “Refund Request” in the subject line and return all bottles from the original order, including any that are empty, full, or partially used. Each return package must include a note with the customer’s full name, email address, and order number, sent to JellyFil’s return mailing address. Return shipping costs are the customer’s responsibility, and a trackable shipping method is advised.

Once the return is received and reviewed, refunds are processed within 3 to 5 business days. Depending on the customer’s bank or card issuer, it may take an additional 5 to 10 days for the credit to appear on the account statement. Full refund terms and the current return address are published on the official JellyFil website.

Shipping and Order Fulfillment

JellyFil ships from a US-based fulfillment location, with order processing managed through its official ordering portal. Three-bottle and six-bottle packages include free standard domestic shipping. International orders may incur additional shipping fees, customs duties, and extended delivery windows due to customs clearance.

Customers are responsible for entering accurate shipping information at checkout; JellyFil cannot guarantee redelivery for packages sent to incorrect addresses.

Order Changes and Customer Service

JellyFil customer service is reachable by phone and email. Customers can contact the team for order tracking, address corrections, fulfillment questions, refund requests, and general product information. JellyFil’s stated policy is to respond to inquiries promptly during standard business hours.

Customers who need to cancel an order should contact customer service as soon as possible after placing it. Orders that have already entered fulfillment processing or have shipped cannot be cancelled and will need to go through the standard return procedure described above and on the official JellyFil website.

Regulatory Framework

JellyFil is marketed as a dietary supplement under DSHEA. Under this framework, supplement manufacturers carry responsibility for confirming product safety before marketing, and any structure-function claims must include the standard FDA disclaimer noting that the statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

JellyFil is manufactured in a facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards as noted on the product label. California consumers should review the product label and official JellyFil website for any applicable Proposition 65 warnings before purchasing. Responsibility for any Proposition 65 warning obligations rests with JellyFil’s manufacturer and distributor.

Safety Information

JellyFil recommends that consumers speak with a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, particularly those who are currently taking prescription medications or managing cardiovascular, metabolic, or hormonal conditions. Several ingredients in the JellyFil formula, including L-Arginine, green tea extract, and various botanical extracts, may interact with prescription therapies such as anticoagulants, antihypertensives, or medications for cardiovascular conditions. Individual responses to dietary supplements vary, and JellyFil makes no guarantee of any specific outcome.

The product contains five milligrams of caffeine per serving, as listed on the Supplement Facts panel. Consumers who are caffeine-sensitive, regularly consume caffeine from other dietary sources, or have been advised to limit caffeine should review this disclosure and consult a healthcare professional before use. Those with cardiovascular or sleep-related conditions should factor this caffeine content into their evaluation.

JellyFil also contains three grams of added sugar per serving as part of the gummy delivery format. Consumers managing dietary sugar intake, including those with diabetes, pre-diabetic conditions, or other metabolic health considerations, should account for this.

JellyFil is not intended for individuals under 18, pregnant or nursing women, or those with known sensitivities to any listed ingredient without prior consultation with a healthcare professional. Consumers should stop use and contact a healthcare provider if any adverse reaction occurs.

About JellyFil

JellyFil is a gummy dietary supplement built around a proprietary blend of botanical extracts, an amino acid, and a naturally occurring low-dose stimulant. It is distributed in the United States by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida, and is manufactured domestically in a cGMP-compliant facility using globally sourced ingredients.

The product is available through direct online ordering. Product details, including ingredient disclosures, refund and shipping policies, and customer service information, are maintained on the official JellyFil website for consumer reference before purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About JellyFil Supplement

1. What is JellyFil Supplement?

JellyFil is a dietary wellness product designed to support consistent daily nutritional supplementation. It is formulated to help adults incorporate targeted ingredients into their wellness routines while supporting overall health goals.

2. How does JellyFil Supplement work?

JellyFil is designed to complement a balanced diet and active lifestyle by delivering a curated set of wellness-supporting nutrients and botanical ingredients. The product is meant to help users maintain regular nutritional intake as part of a daily health practice.

3. Who is JellyFil Supplement intended for?

JellyFil is intended for healthy adults seeking additional nutritional support. Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or managing existing health conditions should consult a healthcare provider before use.

4. How should JellyFil Supplement be taken?

Follow the dosage instructions on the product label or as directed by a qualified healthcare professional. Consistent daily use is recommended to support expected results over time.

5. Is JellyFil Supplement safe?

JellyFil is manufactured under established quality standards. That said, individual responses can differ, and consumers should review the full ingredient list carefully to confirm the product is appropriate for their personal health situation.

6. How long before results are noticeable?

Timeline varies based on factors including age, diet, lifestyle, and overall health. Some users may observe changes earlier than others. Sticking to the recommended usage schedule is important for consistent results.

7. Can JellyFil Supplement replace a healthy diet?

No. JellyFil is a supplement, not a substitute for a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle. Good nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate hydration, and quality sleep remain the foundation of overall wellness.

8. Are there potential side effects?

Most consumers tolerate dietary supplements well when used as directed. Individual sensitivities can occur. If any unusual reactions develop, discontinue use and contact a healthcare professional.

9. Can JellyFil be taken alongside other supplements?

Many people use multiple supplements as part of a broader wellness routine. However, consulting a healthcare provider before combining products is advisable to avoid excessive intake of overlapping ingredients.

10. Is JellyFil Supplement suitable for vegetarians or vegans?

Consumers with specific dietary preferences or restrictions should review the product label or contact the manufacturer directly to confirm whether the formulation meets their requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The content has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. JellyFil is a dietary supplement, not a prescription medication, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or managing a health condition. This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you purchase through links on this page, at no additional cost to you.

Contact Information

Email Support: contact@customercs.com

Customer Service Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190 U.S.

Return Address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773, USA

SOURCE: JellyFil

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