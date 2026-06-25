Four Minutes to Kickoff: X-VPN’s Soccer 2026 Dedicated Servers Are Built to Just Work

A purpose-built lineup across six regions puts match-day streaming a couple of taps away – no scrolling through a list of eighty countries to find the right one.

X-VPN today announced the launch of its Soccer 2026 Dedicated Servers, a purpose-built lineup designed to get fans ready for match-day streaming in just a couple of taps. Covering six regions – the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Austria, Poland, and the Netherlands – and tuned for live video, the servers are available now for X-VPN premium users.

A lineup, not a labyrinth

X-VPN runs a big network, 10,000 servers across dozens of countries, which is great, right up until you’re trying to find the right one with minutes to spare. The Soccer 2026 Dedicated Servers fix that by pulling the six match-day regions into a single, clearly labelled lineup. Fans pick the regional server they want and connect in a couple of taps, no hunting required, and ready well before kickoff.

The dedicated lineup turns match-day setup into a simple flow: open X-VPN, choose Soccer 2026 Dedicated Servers, select one of the six supported regions, and continue on a licensed streaming platform where the service is available. Instead of asking users to compare locations, latency, or general-purpose servers minutes before kickoff, the lineup narrows the choice to the match-day regions fans are most likely to need.

Tuned for watching, not just connecting

The six regions of Soccer 2026 Dedicated Servers – the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Austria, Poland, and the Netherlands – are set up for the watching itself, designed to support the demands of live video rather than everyday browsing alone. In practice that means a setup built to help maintain a steadier connection during peak match periods, when large numbers of fans go online around kickoff, and to carry the full arc of match day: the opening whistle, the highlights, the replays, and the post-game coverage on licensed platforms. Available on Windows, macOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, and iOS, the dedicated servers also follow fans from mobile to desktop to the big screen, keeping the match-day setup consistent across the screens they actually use. Fewer connection distractions at the worst possible moment, more of the actual match.

Everything else comes along for the ride

Because the dedicated servers sit on top of the full X-VPN app, the rest of its protections come with them. Connections are encrypted with AES-256, handy when you’re watching on hotel, café, or other shared Wi-Fi, and the proprietary Everest Protocol is built to hold steady on awkward networks. Split Tunneling lets a banking or maps app keep using the local connection while the match runs through the VPN; the built-in ad blocker clears the pop-ups off cluttered ticket and schedule pages; and support runs across phones, laptops, browsers, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, so the same setup follows you from the sofa to the big screen. Fans can start on a phone, move to a laptop, or set up X-VPN on a router for a living-room screen, keeping the same match-day protection across the devices they actually use. New users get a 30-day money-back guarantee to put it all through a few fixtures.

“Most people don’t want to think about a VPN on match day, they just want the game to play,” said Sandra Mitchell, Tech Writer at X-VPN. “That’s the whole point of a dedicated lineup. You’re not configuring anything or scrolling through a world map. You tap the region you need and get back to the football.”

X-VPN encourages fans to stream only on authorized services and to follow local laws and platform terms.

About X-VPN

X-VPN is a global privacy and security service operated by LIGHTNINGLINK NETWORKS PTE. LTD., based in Singapore. With over 10,000 servers across 80 countries, X-VPN provides encrypted internet access using AES‑256 encryption, supporting users in protecting data, and maintaining anonymity online. The company enforces an audited no-logs policy, ensuring that no identifiable data is ever stored or shared.

Company Details

Company Name: X-VPN

Contact Person: Sandra Mitchell

Email: support@xvpn.io

Website: http://xvpn.i

SOURCE: X-VPN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire