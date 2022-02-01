JBL Professional VTX A6 Line Array Loudspeakers Win 2024 NAMM TEC Award

JBL Professional VTX A6 line array loudspeakers win prestigious NAMM Outstanding Technical Achievement Award for Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers. The award marks the third TEC Award for JBL’s VTX Series.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, lighting, and video and control systems, including networked AV, today announced that JBL Professional VTX A6 line array speakers have won a NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award in the Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers category.

The 39th annual TEC Awards honored best-in-class products in the professional audio community, and were presented at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on January 27, 2024. JBL VTX A6 line array speakers are JBL’s smallest VTX line array product to date and bring flagship VTX A Series performance to a subcompact form factor.

“We thank the NAMM TEC Award judges and voters as we are honored that our JBL VTX A6 line array loudspeakers have won this prestigious award, the third for the VTX Series” said Karam Kaul, Vice President Audio, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “Since their introduction in July 2023, A6 has been widely adopted by many of our mid-size rental house, corporate, performing arts, hospitality, and house of worship customers. The entire team who has worked on the VTX Series have been unrelenting in their pursuit of excellence and this award is proudly shared with them and all our customers who help us develop the world’s highest quality audio systems.”

This is the third NAMM TEC Award in Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers category for the JBL VTX Series as the VTX A8 line array loudspeaker won in 2020 and the JBL VTX A12W line array loudspeaker in 2019.

The TEC Awards Nominating Panel was composed of leaders from across the audio and production industries. More than 1,000 products and projects in 23 categories were considered for Outstanding Technical Achievement nominations, ranging from computer audio hardware to recording microphones to wireless technology.

For more information about JBL Professional VTX A6 line array speakers, please visit https://jblpro.com/en-US/products/vtx-a6.

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions (pro.harman.com) engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

