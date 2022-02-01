e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches its First Beauty Shopping Experience for Apple Vision Pro: a Multi-Sensory, Immersive visionOS App, Developed by Obsess

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–e.l.f. Cosmetics (NYSE: ELF) announced today that it launched one of the first beauty shopping apps for Apple Vision Pro, the new spatial computer from Apple that blends digital content with the physical space around you.









The “your best e.l.f.” visionOS app includes first-of-its-kind features specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro to take advantage of its three-dimensional (3D) user interface that users control with intuitive hand and eye movements.

The spatial experience encourages users to unwind and explore the best versions of themselves through playful, inspirational environments that contextualize an assortment of 3D e.l.f. products. In addition to shopping via Apple Pay, users can participate in relaxing activities to be “your best e.l.f.” such as guided meditations, stretching exercises and an interactive “Paint by Numbers” game.

The app was created in partnership with Obsess, an immersive shopping platform and visionOS developer.

“`Your best e.l.f.’ is a game-changing beauty experience that welcomes users to relax, de-stress and focus on being their best self,” said Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Partnering with Obsess to launch one of the first beauty shopping apps for Apple Vision Pro is an evolution for our brand, which has always been digitally-led. We are champions for innovation and new technology platforms. The decision to launch on Apple Vision Pro is not only natural for us; it is critical to continue to meet our community – and entertain them – wherever they are.”

Users are invited to explore three distinct environments – Camo Cove, Big Mood and Halo Glow – each themed after an e.l.f. holy grail product available for sale within the app. Each environment enables users to experience e.l.f. in a way that has not been possible before with other devices. All in-app products and scenes have been modeled in 3D and rendered at a 4K display from each eye of the device.

“We know that emotional connection plays a large role in consumer decision-making, and that’s the intention behind the e.l.f. app for Apple Vision Pro,” said Neha Singh, CEO and Founder, Obsess. “The `your best e.l.f.’ is a space where the e.l.f. community can indulge in a deeper relationship with the brand through immersive exploration and branded games. Offering users an entirely new way to engage with the brand, the app paves the way for a new era of spatial shopping and immersive storytelling for beauty.”

To celebrate the launch of the experience, e.l.f. will host a sweepstakes to win the Apple Vision Pro. Be sure to be on the lookout across e.l.f.’s social channels for more details on how to enter.

e.l.f.’s app for Apple Vision Pro can be downloaded for free from the new visionOS App Store (HERE), accessible only via Apple Vision Pro. In addition to the visionOS app, e.l.f. has partnered with Obsess to create a version of the “your best e.l.f.” experience for all Safari users, regardless of their device (HERE).

About e.l.f. Cosmetics



Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Obsess



Obsess is the leading immersive shopping platform that enables brands and retailers to create fully branded, discovery-driven 3D e-commerce experiences on their websites and on Apple Vision Pro. The company has launched over 300 immersive experiences for global brands across the fashion, beauty, luxury, home, retail, CPG, grocery and media categories. Obsess is creating the next-generation online shopping interface. Every Obsess virtual experience is built for cross-platform distribution, so that brands can increase ROI and extend their virtual footprint across the web, mobile, gaming platforms and Apple Vision Pro. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit ObsessAR.com or email contact@obsessAR.com.

