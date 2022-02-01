JBL Professional Introduces PRX900 Series Professional Portable PA Systems

Powered Loudspeakers and Subwoofers Take Category Performance to New Level with

Next-gen Acoustics, Pro DSP, BLE functionality and App Control



NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control, today introduced the JBL PRX900 Series of loudspeakers and subwoofers, which feature advanced acoustics, comprehensive DSP, unrivaled power performance and complete BLE control via the JBL Pro Connect app.

The line, which includes three powered two-way loudspeakers and two powered subwoofers, is built from the ground up to leverage JBL’s most advanced acoustic innovations. All-new proprietary driver systems—powered by ultra-efficient Class D amplifiers—deliver clarity and definition even at maximum volume, with improved dispersion and beam width and smooth low-frequency extension.

The PRX900 Series’ class-leading DSP package, accessible via onboard LCDs and the JBL Pro Connect app, includes 12-band parametric EQ for system tuning and nuanced tonal control, and integrated dbx Drive Rack technology, featuring live and fixed Automatic Feedback Suppression, soft system limiter with Soundcraft Overeasy option and speaker delay settings and presets.

Use the JBL Pro Connect app to control up to 10 speakers, integrate with JBL EON ONE MK2, PRX ONE, and EON700 systems, and access app-only functions including speaker snapshots and grouping.

The PRX900 Series is designed to withstand the rigors of the road. Rigid composite loudspeaker cabinets feature computer-modeled ribbing for optimal acoustic performance and durability, while subwoofers are housed in 18 mm birch cabinets with optimized bracing for smooth, accurate low-frequency response. Like with every JBL product, everything is reinforced by industry-leading test and validation protocols and the series is backed by an unprecedented seven-year warranty.

“For years, our PRX800 Series loudspeakers have been first-call systems for bands, DJs, installers and houses of worship in large part thanks to their acoustic profile, their low end extension, and their volume,” said Brandon Knudsen, HARMAN Professional Product Manager, Portable PA Loudspeakers. “With the PRX900 Series, we’re taking things to the next level with next-gen acoustic innovations and an even brawnier power package to deliver clean, clear sound at any volume. Systems take advantage of the latest BLE technology and the JBL Pro Connect app ecosystem, for unrivaled control.”

The PRX900 Series is a versatile solution for DJs and bands, music venues, rental houses, corporate A/V providers, or anyone who seeks durable professional systems that deliver powerful, room-filling sound in any portable or installed scenario. Key innovations include:

All-New Acoustic Designs

From cones to cabinets, the PRX900 Series is designed for advanced acoustic performance. Patented JBL 2408H-2 1.5” compression drivers with poly-annular diaphragms and neodymium magnets provide clear, detailed high-frequency response; innovative new horns with updated JBL Image Control Waveguides deliver consistent beamwidth and frequency dispersion. Next-generation woofers with ferrite magnets deliver smooth, natural bass response, and an FEA flared port design reduces air noise and distortion.

Superior Power Performance

Driven by highly efficient Class D power amps, the PRX900 Series provides acoustic clarity and definition with minimal power compression, even at maximum volume. A bridged woofer amp keeps current spikes out of the ground and lowers crosstalk harmonics to the tweeter. High-linearity inductors deliver superior power efficiency and low total harmonic distortion, and low-noise, low-distortion input gain staging optimizes range and headroom for diverse gain requirements. High-quality DAC and ADC provides near-lossless audio conversion. Producing up to 134 dB output down to 30 Hz, systems effortlessly support large performance spaces with high power and performance requirements. And with a full-bandwidth CMRR (Common Mode Rejection Ratio) greater than 55 dB and THD (total harmonic distortion) rating of <32 dB, noise is virtually nonexistent.

Class-Leading DSP

The PRX900 Series is fully loaded with comprehensive DSP, all accessible via the JBL Pro Connect app or onboard full-color LCD. Processing includes 12-band parametric EQ, plus optimized presets and snapshots. Onboard dbx DriveRack technology features live and fixed Automatic Feedback Suppression, hard and soft system limiters and 180 ms of speaker delay in 100-microsecond intervals for full time-aligned systems.

Versatile and Scalable

Combine PRX900 Series loudspeakers and subwoofers in a range of configurations to meet the requirements of both mobile scenarios and fixed installs. Speakers feature dual 36 mm pole sockets and six M10 suspension points; subwoofers feature M20 pole cups. Full-range speakers feature a built-in gyrosensor that automatically optimizes system tuning depending on monitor or mains placement.

The Pro Connect Ecosystem

JBL’s Pro Connect app offers BLE functionality for system control of up to 10 speakers and line integration with JBL EON ONE MK2, PRX ONE, and EON700 loudspeakers. Access full DSP functions right from the app, including app-only features like speaker snapshots and speaker groupings.

Rugged and Road-Worthy

PRX900 components are housed in strong, lightweight cabinets that maximize both acoustic performance and durability. Loudspeaker cabinets are constructed from a polypropylene/talc blend that’s optimized for rigidity, with computer-modeled internal ribbing designed for maximum structural integrity and minimal cabinet noise. Subwoofer enclosures feature optimized bracing that smooths out low-frequency response.

Additional Details

For complete product details and specifications, please visit: https://jblpro.com/product_families/prx900-series.



ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.



ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



