Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s macOS Ventura

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoSoSys, a leading developer of multi-OS Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions, announced today its readiness for macOS Ventura, which was released on October 24. For more than 10 years, CoSoSys’s DLP solution, Endpoint Protector, has offered same-day support for the latest macOS releases and upgrades.

Customers using Endpoint Protector’s Device Control, Content Aware Protection, or eDiscovery modules can upgrade to macOS Ventura and be certain that remediation capabilities, security workflows, and other important DLP features transition seamlessly on day one.

Not only will Endpoint Protector offer same-day support for macOS Ventura, but its new KEXTless agent will also allow users to easily transition to system extension-based DLP protection. The KEXTless agent was built on Apple’s Endpoint Security Framework, making Endpoint Protector one of the first DLP vendors to release an agent that doesn’t require a kernel extension.

“As a trusted DLP solution for over 15 years, we once again show our commitment to same-day support for Apple’s OS upgrades. Endpoint Protector is designed to protect our customer’s sensitive information in a multi-OS environment, including, of course, macOS, and we know how important it is to offer a stable experience with no gaps in protection,” said Kevin Gallagher, CEO of CoSoSys. “Our enterprise solution makes data protection simple yet effective, giving our customers the confidence to easily adopt macOS Ventura and continue protecting their employees’ endpoints to avoid data leaks and breaches.”

About CoSoSys

Built to protect organizations from insider threats, accidental loss, and data compliance breaches, Endpoint Protector combines the visibility needed to identify at-risk data on the endpoint with the controls to stop data loss in its tracks.

With support for macOS, Windows, and Linux, Endpoint Protector is proven in the enterprise and trusted across regulated industries that want to reduce the risk of a data compliance breach or data loss from malicious, negligent, and compromised users and demand continuous protection wherever their employees are working, even when they’re offline, without impacting productivity.

