Jared Rudnick Issues Public Alert on a Costly Sales Trap: The Follow-Up Drop-Off

Jared Rudnick of Cutler Bay, Florida is urging professionals in the electronics sales space to watch for a common, avoidable mistake that quietly drains pipelines and performance.

Jared Rudnick, partner and co-founder of RMS Sales, is issuing a public alert about a recurring risk in the electronics sales space: inconsistent follow-up and inconsistent activity, especially when the market feels uncertain.

In relationship-driven sales, deals rarely move in a straight line. Timelines stretch. Decision-makers change. Budgets pause, then restart. In that environment, many people fall into a pattern of doing the right work only when momentum feels easy, then pulling back when things get messy.

Rudnick has seen how quickly this trap turns into a cycle: fewer calls leads to fewer conversations, which leads to fewer next steps, which creates more pressure, which leads to even fewer calls.

As Rudnick has put it, Success is achieving the goals that you have set out to make. He also stresses endurance over mood, saying, It is a marathon, not a sprint.

This alert is not about hype tactics or shortcuts. It is about what holds up when outcomes swing. Rudnick’s view is grounded in steady inputs: activity, follow-through, and honest self-review. I try my best to take care of the little things, and the bigger things will fall into place, he says.

Why this trap is so common right now

Several recent buying trends make inconsistency more costly than it used to be:

61% of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free buying experience. That means many prospects want to delay direct sales contact.

Buyers do not engage with sellers until they are 69% through their journey. Many conversations start late, so follow-up and timing matter more.

85% of buyers have set purchase requirements before speaking with a seller. When you finally get a meeting, the window to influence is smaller.

81% of buyers initiate first contact with sellers. If you are not visible and consistent, you may never get the first call.

80% of sales happen after at least five follow-ups. Dropping off early can mean leaving the deal behind.

44% of sales reps give up after the first follow-up attempt. The gap between what works and what people do is still wide.

Rudnick also warns against emotional over-correction. Trying not to get too high on the highs or too low on the lows has been key, he says.

Self-check quiz: Are you slipping into the follow-up drop-off trap?

Answer Yes or No.

After a slow week, do you cut outreach instead of increasing it? Do you stop following up after 1 to 2 attempts if you do not hear back? Do you rely on memory instead of a simple follow-up system? Do you avoid getting on the road or meeting accounts when you feel behind? Do you have weeks where you are busy, but cannot point to clear next steps created? Do you spend more time reacting to emails than creating pipeline activity? Do you feel your results swing because your activity swings? Do you delay calling because you are waiting for the perfect update or reason? When you lose a deal, do you struggle to name what you would change next time? Do you go quiet when the market feels uncertain or unpredictable?

Scoring

0 to 2 Yes: Low risk

3 to 5 Yes: Moderate risk

6 to 10 Yes: High risk

What to do next: A simple decision tree

If you scored 0 to 2 Yes

Keep your baseline activity consistent each week. Add one small improvement: tighter follow-up timing, clearer next steps, or cleaner notes. Do a monthly review: what worked, what stalled, what to repeat.

If you scored 3 to 5 Yes

Set a minimum weekly standard for calls, follow-ups, and meetings. Use a simple tracking method (a list, calendar blocks, or a CRM). Plan your week with a short 1, 3, and 5 year check-in habit to stay aligned with direction. Focus on controllables. As Rudnick says, You can only control what you can.

If you scored 6 to 10 Yes

Reset to basics for 14 days: daily outreach, daily follow-up, and one account-touch action. Identify your biggest weakness and backfill support where you need it so you can stay in your strengths. Build a follow-up ladder (5 touches minimum) and stick to it. After every missed target, run a specific adjustment loop. Rudnick describes it plainly: I knew I had to make more calls and get on the road more to achieve the success I did in 2010 and beyond. If balance is driving inconsistency, stabilise the week first. Balance has always been hard for me, he notes. Anything can happen and change both in and out of your control.

Run the self-check today. If you see signs of the follow-up drop-off trap, take one step from the decision tree and start this week. Share the self-check with a friend, a colleague, or a family member who is building a career in sales or running a business where consistency pays.

