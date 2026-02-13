Dr. Ajit Chaudhry of Ontario, Canada is launching a personal pledge focused on prevention-first dentistry and practical habits that reduce dental emergencies.

Dr. Ajit Chaudhry, a general dentist and owner-operator of multiple dental practices across Canada, today announced the launch of a personal pledge centered on preventive oral health and patient-centered care. The pledge is designed to reduce avoidable dental pain, support earlier treatment, and make simple prevention habits easier to follow at home.

The pledge is grounded in the way Chaudhry has built his career and clinical focus. He is a general dentist who is highly specialized in bone grafting, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and wisdom tooth extractions with IV sedation. His network includes ownership in approximately 20 practices across Canada, including Playfair Dental Centre and Barrie Dental Arts.

The rationale behind the pledge reflects themes from his professional background, including:

Why this issue matters right now

Dental disease is common, and it often becomes urgent only after pain starts.

Oral diseases affect an estimated 3.7 billion people globally , and untreated dental caries in permanent teeth is described as the most common health condition in Global Burden of Disease reporting.

In Canada, direct measures of advanced consequences of untreated tooth decay (PUFA) in 2022-2024 found impacts in 22% of adults aged 20 to 79 and 7% of children and youth aged 1 to 19.

In Ontario, there were almost 60,000 emergency room visits for oral health problems in 2017 , and a separate estimate notes that someone goes to an ER in Ontario because of dental pain every 9 minutes.

In Canada, 23.3% of people reported mouth or tooth pain in the previous 12 months (reported in a StatsCan release on access and need).

The Dr. Ajit Chaudhry Preventive Oral Health Pledge

Chaudhry’s pledge is built around seven concrete behaviors he will follow across his work and daily routine:

Prevention-first planning: For every treatment plan, start with what reduces future risk, including home care steps and follow-up timing. Early action over wait-and-see: Encourage earlier appointments for small problems to reduce the chances of pain-driven emergencies. Clear recovery routines for surgical care: For procedures like implants, bone grafting, and wisdom tooth extractions, reinforce post-op routines that protect healing and reduce complications. Patient comfort as a safety practice: For IV sedation cases, standardize pre-visit readiness and post-visit support so patients and families know what to expect. A simple home-care standard: Promote a basic daily routine that is easy to repeat, rather than complicated programs most people drop. Fitness discipline, applied to health habits: Use the same consistency he brings to cardio, Pilates, tennis, and strength training to keep prevention habits steady. Give-back tied to children’s health: Continue charitable support for SickKids Hospital, aligning prevention and early care with long-term outcomes for families.

Do it yourself toolkit: 10 actions anyone can take

These actions can be done without paying for services.

Brush twice a day for two minutes, every day. Floss once a day, even if it is not perfect at first. Set a fixed time for evening brushing so it becomes automatic. Drink water after meals and snacks to reduce lingering acids and sugars. Reduce frequency of sugary snacks, even if total sugar does not change. Avoid using teeth as tools (opening packages, tearing plastic, biting pens). If a tooth feels sensitive or a filling feels sharp, book an appointment early rather than waiting for pain. If you grind your teeth at night, track jaw soreness and morning headaches for a week and bring notes to a dentist. After a wisdom tooth removal or implant procedure, follow the aftercare plan exactly and write down questions before they become problems. For kids and teens, treat cavities like a “now” issue, not a “later” issue, because small decay can escalate.

Simple 30-day progress tracker

Use this as a quick daily checklist. Mark Yes or No.

Daily (Days 1-30):

Brushed morning

Brushed evening

Flossed

Water after meals (most of the day)

No teeth-as-tools

Noted any sensitivity or pain

Weekly check-in (Days 7, 14, 21, 30):

Any tooth or gum pain this week?

Any bleeding when brushing or flossing?

Any new sensitivity to cold or sweets?

Did you schedule an appointment if something felt off?

One habit to improve next week

Readers are invited to take the pledge for 30 days, use the toolkit, and share the tracker with a friend or family member who has been putting off prevention. Small habits done consistently can reduce the chance that dental care becomes an emergency.

About Dr. Ajit Chaudhry

Dr. Ajit Chaudhry is a general dentist and owner-operator of multiple dental practices across Canada, based in Ontario. He graduated from the University of Western Ontario dental school in 1998, bought his first practice with his twin brother in Ancaster in 2002, and has ownership in approximately 20 practices, including Playfair Dental Centre and Barrie Dental Arts. His clinical focus includes bone grafting, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and wisdom tooth extractions with IV sedation.

