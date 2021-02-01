James S. McDonnell Foundation Announces New 2020 Grants for The 21st Century Science Initiative Awards

$6 Million in Grants Continue the Commitment to Founder’s Vision

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GrantFunding–The Officers and Directors of the James S. McDonnell Foundation today announced more than $6 million in grants in their ongoing program, the 21st Century Science Initiative. Together with previously announced grants, the Foundation’s total 2020 commitment is more than $18.5M.

In 2020, JSMF inaugurated the Opportunity Awards funding new research studying human behavior across the lifespan using more naturalistic designs and dynamic measures better to reflect our day-to-day behavior.

Other 21st Century Science Initiative grants are listed below. Of note are Collaborative Awards investigating the neurological impacts of COVID-19 and studying how societal collective memories are formed and maintained. “The Foundation continues to fulfill James S. McDonnell’s vision of serving society by supporting the quest for new knowledge and its responsible application,” President Susan M. Fitzpatrick noted. “These new grants are pushing forward the Foundation’s agenda of supporting scientific research contributing solutions to important complex problems.”

JSMF supports research in two program areas: Understanding Human Cognition and Understanding Dynamic & Multi-scale Systems. The foundation also awards Special Initiative grants to projects closely aligned with its programmatic interests but are structured to allow JSMF to pursue unusual opportunities.

The McDonnell Foundation’s 2020 21st Century Science Initiative Awards are:

Opportunity Awards: Understanding Human Cognition

Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Expanding the Horizons for Research at the Developmental Interface of Brain, Body, and Behavior,



Project Lead: Peter Marshall, $250,000 over four years

Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana



Origins of body knowledge



Project Lead: Jeffrey Lockman, $250,000 over four years

Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia



Off the Rails: Moral Psychology Beyond Traditional Borders



Project Lead: Santiago Amaya, $250,000 over four years

University of California, Davis, Davis, California



Leveraging Virtual Reality to Unlock Interactions Between Visual Attention and Memory in Children and Adults



Project Lead: Joy Geng, $250,000 over four years

University of California, Davis, Davis, California



Examination of infant learning in naturalistic interactions



Project Lead: Lisa Oakes, $250,000 over four years

University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom



Embracing Complexity in Neurodevelopment



Project Lead: Duncan Astle, $250,000 over four years

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan,



Personalized Cognition in Context: An Ambulatory Assessment Study of Executive Function Dynamics Across Adulthood and Aging



Project Lead: Adriene Beltz, $250,000 over four years

University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom



Does social support buffer fatigue? A Social-Developmental Approach



Project Lead: Emma Cohen, $250,000 over four years

Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri



Event Cognition in the Wild



Project Lead: Jeffrey Zacks, $250,000 over four years

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut



Establishing Ground Truth About the Development of Episodic Memory in Infancy



Project Lead: Nicholas Turk-Browne, $250,000 over four years

Collaborative Activity Awards: Understanding Human Cognition

Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York City, New York



COVID-19 Consortium for Recovery of Consciousness



Project Lead: Nicholas Schiff, $1,500,000 over three years.

Collaborative Activity Award: Special Initiatives

Ceibal Center for Educational Support of Children and Adolescents, Montevideo, Uruguay



Support for the 2020 Latin American School for Education, Cognitive and Neural Sciences



Project Lead: Alejandro Maiche, $50,460 over one year

Health Research Alliance, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina



In Support of Program Planning for the Re-imagining Biomedical Research Ecosystem Initiative



Project Lead: Maryrose Franko, $50,000 over one year

Washington University in St. Louis, Saint Louis, Missouri



Collective Memory Collaborative



Project Lead: Henry L. Roediger III, $750,000 over three years

Postdoctoral Fellowship Awards: Understanding Dynamic and Multi-scale Systems

Caitlin Cornell, University of California – Berkeley



Michelle Feng, California Institute of Technology



Artem Kaznatcheev, University of Pennsylvania



Christopher Lynn, The City University of New York



Sandeep Manjanna, University of Pennsylvania



Brandon Schlomann, University of California – Berkeley

Founded in 1950 by the late aerospace pioneer and founder of what would become the McDonnell Douglas Corporation, James S. McDonnell believed that science and technology gives mankind the power to shape knowledge for the future while improving our lives. “Mr. Mac’s” vision continues to be realized through the research these grants are supporting. Since the inception of the 21st Century Science Initiative in 2000, more than $350 million in funding has been awarded.

