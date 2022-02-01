JackTrip Labs’ Latest Feature Uses AI for Lossless Online Concerts

Recent upgrades to the remote collaboration platform help to build infinitely customizable virtual venues with Soundscapes and an AI-powered loss concealment feature

Each new innovation from JackTrip Labs makes virtual space feel and sound more like a real place. The company’s Soundscapes platform and AI-powered loss concealment feature give JackTrip’s remote collaboration technology new levels of intimacy. They enable more immersive and high-definition sessions for JackTrip Virtual Studio users performing together while far apart.

Soundscapes transforms the Virtual Studio into a true performance space. Users can mix every voice present to perfection in real time, becoming their own sound engineers within rich acoustic environments tailored to artists’ needs. Preset settings simulate everything from the clean sound of a rehearsal studio to resonant cathedrals, all of which can be tweaked and adjusted for every production. JackTrip’s cutting-edge lossless audio takes on new and fully customizable dimensions, like adding reverb and noise gate effects, panning, limiting, and compressing sound to design vivid and seamless online sonic experiences. Whole ensembles can sing in sync as never before.

Another, more recent upgrade to the platform is JackTrip’s loss concealment technology, which makes the Virtual Studio accessible through a wider range of internet connections. Tapping into the possibilities of AI, JackTrip engineers utilized machine learning technology to train their platform to adapt to different connection types with wildly varying quality. This allows for potential glitches in audio, caused by lost network packets, to be eliminated in real time. “Music making shouldn’t be limited to the few people with perfect internet connections,” says CEO and co-founder Mike Dickey. “While internet protocols are in place to adapt to poor connection quality, this adaptation introduces a lot of additional latency which makes real-time collaboration difficult. JackTrip’s AI-based loss concealment reduces latency by correcting quality issues as the collaboration is unfolding, making possible the feeling of being in the same room and a sense of community.”

When Soundscapes and JackTrip’s loss concealment feature come together, musicians can feel truly in sync, practicing and performing in literally perfect harmony. It’s more than just a simulation: the Virtual Studio is a venue in its own right, now that singers and musicians can work together to create full-scale musical events with authentic auras and the tools to fine-tune every element of the production with detail comparable to in-person concerts.

“Our world has never been more dependent on being able to link up at a distance,” explains co-founder Russ Gavin, also the Director of Bands at Stanford University, where JackTrip’s journey began. “Virtual spaces are where we live so much of our lives. We want to make the most of them. With Soundscapes, we aim to reshape the entire idea of remote communication.”

In the Virtual Studio, countless permutations of tones and timbres are not only possible but easy to achieve in the face of geographic gaps. The JackTrip team is constantly at work on making the Studio an even more exciting place to spend rehearsal and performance time, and Soundscapes represents one of the most ingenious shifts yet toward the future of the virtual realm. With underlying features like loss concealment making the experience even smoother, JackTrip makes every performance a joy for artists and audiences in a wide range of technological circumstances, all but putting them in the same room as they share their skills with one another.