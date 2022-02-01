Introducing “gamma” — An Artist Focused Multimedia Platform

Founded by Apple Music’s former Global Creative Director Larry Jackson, and industry veteran music exec Ike Youssef, with financial backing from Eldridge, Apple, and A24

Acquired digital distributor Vydia and established partnerships with Snoop Dogg and the Death Row Catalog, Rick Ross, Naomi Campbell, and The Shade Room

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Meet gamma, a modern media and music company created to revolutionize the way artists create, distribute, and monetize their content and brand. Founded by former Apple Music Global Creative Director Larry Jackson and veteran music executive Ike Youssef, gamma’s launch is supported with financial backing from Eldridge, Apple, and A24 to offer the world’s leading artists creative and business services across all artistic and commercial touchpoints.

“The power of intellectual property and creative expression cannot be contained to any one format,” said Jackson. “The artists shaping today’s culture not only create music, but also video, film, podcasts, fashion, and more. They shouldn’t have to jump through multiple hoops to express themselves. gamma is built with the flexibility and aptitude that creators need to connect with fans on all formats and across all channels – with transparency and no restriction. We are a progressive media company powered by the best-in-class content distribution and analytics software by way of our Vydia acquisition. And central to its core, gamma is an ideas company.”

“Larry and Ike’s idea for gamma centers on service to the artist,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge. “We are excited to partner with them, Apple, and A24 to build a platform that helps artists deliver exceptional content with fans, and grow the enterprise value of their own brands.”

“We’re excited to see Larry’s vision come to life with gamma,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music. “We’re always looking for new ways to support creators, and we can’t wait to see what talent across music, video, podcasts, and more dream up.”

“We couldn’t think of better partners to enter into the world of music with and are thrilled by the collective commitment to supporting both emerging and established artists of the highest caliber,” said studio A24.

gamma operates in distinct but connected business segments: Recorded Music, Visual Content, Media, Creative Agency, and Direct-To-Consumer Products. gamma’s capabilities revolve around three pillars — content creation, content distribution, and development of the artist-centered business enterprise.

Content Creation

Whether the artist is interested in recording and distributing an album, composing new music, producing short or long-form visual content, developing a podcast, or launching a consumer products business, gamma supports its creators with the means and resources to execute their vision. Key initiatives to date include Snoop Dogg and his Death Row catalog, Rick Ross, and Naomi Campbell. gamma will also collaborate with Eldridge on the growth and development of its iconic music copyrights.

Content Distribution

gamma acquired Vydia Inc. in December 2022 to provide content creators with the unfettered ability to publish and distribute audio-visual content on a global basis. Based on cutting-edge music technology and infrastructure, Vydia provides its creators with rights management services, advanced payments, transparent and automated royalty accounting, and daily performance analytics to help amplify the artist’s reach.

The Artist-Centered Enterprise

gamma recognizes that content creators have the ability to impact culture and commerce more than ever. Through direct engagement with their fans and a global reach that no longer relies on traditional advertising, artists are developing direct fan connectivity extending beyond an album or film. Artists are now in the driver’s seat of building their own direct-to-consumer and retail businesses on their terms, in a manner that rewards the value that they are creating.

gamma provides the resources, capabilities, and experience to help artists develop their business vision and accelerate its execution.

Leadership Team



Larry Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO



Ike Youssef, Co-Founder and President



Ben Cook, President of UK and Europe



Scott Seviour, Chief Marketing Officer



Nathalie Besharat, EVP of Content Operations



Breyon Prescott, EVP of Content and Music



Roy LaManna, Chief Technology and Product Officer



Reza Hariri, Chief Revenue Officer Media



Jenna Gaudio, Co-President of Distribution



Mark Gorman, Co-President of Distribution



Rand Hoffman, Head of Business and Legal Affairs



Mika El-Baz, Strategic Communications Advisor



Doubleday & Cartwright, Creative Agency

In addition, Tony Minella, Co-Founder and President, Eldridge, and Daniel Katz, Co-Founder and Partner, A24, will join gamma’s board, while Bill McDermott, CEO, Service Now, and Joseph Calabrese, Former Global Chair/Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice at Latham & Watkins, will serve as senior advisors. Fred Davis and Raine Group served as financial advisor to gamma.

About gamma

gamma is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York and London. Visit gamma at www.thegamma.com and follow us on Twitter/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube.

Contacts

gamma:

Mika El Baz



[email protected]

(917) 279-5836

Eldridge:

Aidan O’Connor



[email protected]

(646) 818-9283

Apple:

Tom Neumayer



[email protected]

(408) 974-1972

A24:

Sophia Shin



[email protected]