Jack Daniel’s Introduces New Bottled-in-Bond Rye Whiskey as Permanent Extension of its Bonded Series

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey is the first rye whiskey from the Jack Daniel Distillery with the Bottled-In-Bond designation

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey as the newest member of its Bonded Series, a line of innovative expressions that honors the distillery’s heritage of whiskey-making excellence. Available now across the U.S., Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is a Tennessee Rye Whiskey bottled at 100 proof (50% alc. by vol.), and is the first rye whiskey from the Jack Daniel Distillery with the Bottled-in-Bond designation.









As stipulated by the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, a bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years, and bottled at 100 proof.

“The Bottled-in-Bond designation on Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is another stamp of quality, assuring consumers that every drop of our whiskey is made right here in Lynchburg at the Jack Daniel Distillery with the highest standards possible,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “Bonded Rye features our uniquely crafted rye grain bill at 100 proof, delivering a unique and balanced profile that drinkers have come to expect and seek out from our rye releases.”

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and is charcoal mellowed before aging in new, handmade American white oak barrels. It opens with notes of dried fruit followed by lingering hints of toffee, imparting a bold, complex, and balanced taste with a rye spice finish.

With packaging inspired by the original design of the 1895 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey bottle, Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye will be available in 700mL bottles across the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $31.99. It will be available for pre-sale through ReserveBar starting September 6 including a limited edition Jack Daniel’s gift item while supplies last.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Series includes Jack Daniel’s Bonded, Triple Mash and now Bonded Rye. For more information, visit www.jackdaniels.com.

