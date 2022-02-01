Jack Daniel’s Goes Global with New American Single Malt Whiskey

The brand’s first permanent expression crafted from 100% malted barley is available now at duty-free outlets worldwide

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Whiskey as the brand’s first permanent expression crafted from 100% malted barley. Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt is offered in a 1-liter size packaging at 90 proof for a suggested retail price of $99.99 and is available now exclusively in select duty-free retail locations across the globe.









Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt is the latest innovation from the Jack Daniel Distillery, featuring a 100% malted barley mash bill that is ground, fermented and distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The special whiskey is charcoal mellowed and then aged in new, charred American oak barrels before being finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks.

“When we began experimenting with a 100% malt grain bill back in 2012, we knew it would be critical to put our own stamp on timeless Single Malt traditions and craft something that was uniquely Jack Daniel’s,” said Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher. “There was a lot of excitement surrounding our limited edition American Single Malt Special Release last year, and we are thrilled to now offer Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt to our friends around the world.”

Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt is rich and complex with aromas of soft oak, fruit and cocoa and notes of dark chocolate-covered nuts and berries with a subtle, sweet Oloroso Sherry finish. Distinctive packaging features a cork stopper and an embossed distillery stamp of America’s First Registered Distillery.

Offered in a 1-liter size at 90 proof (45% abv), Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt is available in select duty-free outlets worldwide beginning this month. To mark the launch, Jack Daniel’s is hosting more than 40 activations at airports across the globe, reaching an estimated 13 million shoppers and offering 60,000 tastings.

For more information, visit www.jackdaniels.com.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Bonded, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Please Drink Responsibly.

Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Whiskey, 45% alc. by vol. Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. JACK DANIEL’S is a registered trademark. ©2023 Jack Daniel’s. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Svend Jansen

[email protected]

502-774-7825