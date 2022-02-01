HeartBeam Appoints Richa Gujarati and Pooja Chatterjee to Senior Management Team

Experienced Leaders to Support Clinical Development and Commercialization of HeartBeam’s Ambulatory VECG Products

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only credit card-size 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform for patient use at home, allowing for the creation of rich data for AI, has appointed Richa Gujarati as Senior Vice President, Product, and Pooja Chatterjee as Vice President, Clinical.





Richa Gujarati has over 13 years of experience collecting market-level insights and translating them into business needs, driving overall product portfolio and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining HeartBeam, Richa was Vice President of Product & Go-To-Market Strategy at NextSense. Previously, she was Head of Health Products, Apple Watch, at Apple, building and launching applications in the wearable sensor space, including exploring new revenue models through payer and pharma partnerships. She was also Senior Manager, Product Management & Marketing at iRhythm Technologies, focused on building and selling the Zio line of digital cardiac monitoring products and associated patient apps and Electronic Health Records integration services. Richa holds a Bachelor of Science, Biomedical and Electrical Engineering from University Of Rhode Island; a Master of Science, Biomedical Device Design & Innovation from Johns Hopkins University; and an MBA, Product Innovation & Design, from Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley.

Pooja Chatterjee brings over 15 years of extensive clinical leadership experience in the medical device industry. Her expertise spans a wide range of clinical responsibilities, including field engineering, clinical portfolio strategy and study execution resulting in multiple FDA approvals. She has hands-on experience with a wide range of medical technologies including heart failure, electrophysiology, cardiac rhythm management, diagnostics, and sleep therapy. Previously she held several positions at Abbott Medical Devices, most recently as Global Clinical Project Director, where she defined and executed clinical goals leading to product approvals, indication expansion and publications in key journals. Pooja holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pune; a Master of Science, Biomedical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology; and an MBA, Marketing & Strategy from New York University Stern School of Business.

Gujarati will have direct responsibility for product roadmap and go-to-market strategy and execution at HeartBeam. Chatterjee will be responsible for strategic and tactical leadership of the clinical pipeline, with the objective of securing FDA clearances to support commercialization.

“We welcome Richa and Pooja to HeartBeam’s leadership team and look forward to leveraging their extensive experience to help bring our ambulatory VECG products to market,” said Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of HeartBeam. “Richa’s deep expertise in go-to-market strategies for health sensing technologies will be instrumental as we ready the HeartBeam AIMIGo™ VECG device for limited market release during the second half of 2024. Pooja will play a pivotal role leading the validation of our technologies, including FDA 510(k) clearance for the HeartBeam AIMIGo VECG device and post-market regulatory required studies. Together they will add to our growing team of medical and technology experts as we progress toward our initial clearances and the commercial availability of our technology.”

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform intended for patient use at home. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (VECG), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to assess their cardiac symptoms quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam AIMIGo™ is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smart phone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote evaluation of cardiac symptoms. By collecting 3D signals of the heart’s electrical activity, HeartBeam AIMIGo has the potential to provide unparalleled data for the development of AI algorithms. HeartBeam AIMIGo has not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit HeartBeam.com.

