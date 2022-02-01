Ivanti Recognized for Mobile Device Management Innovation in 6th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Honor Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the Globe

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Mobile Device Management Solution of the Year” category in the 6th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

Ivanti Neurons for Mobile Device Management (MDM) enables secure access to data and apps on any device in the Everywhere Workplace. With modern unified endpoint management and security features, IT administrators can manage and secure any iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows device. As a cloud-based solution, Ivanti Neurons for MDM is simple and fast to deploy, requiring no new server installation when organizations add more devices. Rather, organizations can quickly and easily onboard devices and provision them over the air with apps, settings, and security configurations. Additionally, with profile-based management, IT can remotely make changes on any configuration and push patch updates.

Ivanti continues to enhance Neurons for MDM and add new capabilities to improve IT efficiency, user experience and device/data security. For example, Ivanti Neurons for MDM fully supports shared device and corporate-owned single-use (COSU) device use cases with extra security layers, which have been increasingly deployed across a number of industries including supply chain, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. Ivanti Neurons for MDM also delivers 5G network slicing support and unattended remote session support for shared kiosks and POS devices. With Ivanti Neurons for MDM, IT teams can leverage a single pane of glass view into their devices to efficiently discover, manage and secure all endpoints through accurate and actionable insights.

“This is an incredible accolade from Mobile Breakthrough. We have our customers’ best interests in mind and we’re always looking to deliver innovative solutions that can successfully support and enable their desired outcomes,” said Srinivas Mukkamala, Chief Product Officer of Ivanti. “Ivanti Neurons delivers real-time insights to thwart risks and provide visibility across the software landscape, in order to optimize asset performance and costs. We will continue to develop solutions that empower employees to be productive from any mobile device, including personal devices, without invading user privacy.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

“As the modern work environment continues to shift towards more hybrid and remote roles, mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops have become absolutely critical to businesses and their workforces,” stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “Ivanti Neurons represents a breakthrough solution in managing these devices, helping organizations discover and fix issues automatically before users even know about them. Powered by machine-learning and deep intelligence, this breakthrough solution empowers organizations to remediate issues preemptively before they slow productivity. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Mobile Device Management Solution of the Year!’”

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

