ITS America Taps Kendrick, Kapsch for Board Seat, Bringing a Tolling Lens to Industry Shift

Kapsch North America President JB Kendrick confirmed to ITS America Board of Directors for a three-year term

Appointment underscores Kapsch’s position at the convergence of tolling infrastructure and intelligent transportation with shared commitment to safer, smarter roads

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) has appointed JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America, to its Board of Directors. Kendrick joins the board’s mission of guiding ITS America’s policy priorities and advancing the deployment of intelligent transportation technology across the United States.

The appointment comes as the transportation industry confronts a defining challenge: how to integrate the convergence of safety, connectivity, and revenue systems into a coherent policy and technology framework. A longtime ITS America member and frequent attendee at its conferences and events, Kendrick is a recognized voice at this intersection, championing solutions in which safety and toll transactions operate not as competing functions, but as complementary ones.

“Transportation has always been a safety mission, and ITS is how we deliver on it at scale,” said Kendrick. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to help shape how these tools are deployed – not just for revenue, but for the ambulance that needs a clear path, and the driver who needs a warning before they see the backup.”

As President of the North American arm of Vienna-based Kapsch TrafficCom, a global transportation technology provider operating in more than 50 countries, Kendrick brings firsthand experience navigating international supply chain complexity and domestic regulatory mandates such as Buy America compliance that have become a central concern for ITS America members and transportation policymakers alike.

“JB’s command of transportation operations, combined with her deep understanding of how tolling and connected vehicle technologies intersect, makes her an invaluable voice as we work to advance smarter, safer transportation systems,” said Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America. “We’re delighted to welcome her to the ITS America Board of Directors.”

The timing also reflects Kapsch’s own momentum in the space. In February 2026, Kapsch and the North Carolina Turnpike Authority launched the world’s first production-level C-V2X tolling system on the Triangle Expressway (NC-540) – proof that connected vehicle tolling has moved from aspiration to operational reality.

Kendrick joined Kapsch in 2017 and was appointed President of North America in 2021. She has built a career bridging technology innovation with operational discipline, leading critical infrastructure programs across more than 30 states and the federal government and serving on the boards of the Electronic Funds Transfer Association (EFTA) and Huntingdon College, among others.

