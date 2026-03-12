Harbinger Research Publishes Coverage Initiation Report on Magellan Copper and Gold Corp., a U.S.-based Mining Company Strategically Focused on Revitalizing Proven Gold Resources with Potential for Near-term Production Revenues.

Prepared by Brian R. Connell, CFA, the report offers an in-depth analysis of the Company’s business, industry, and growth opportunities as well as an analysis of its shares’ potential future value.

Harbinger Research, LLC, an independent equity research firm with a focus on providing coverage to small-cap companies, announced today that it has published a new research report on Magellan Copper and Gold corp. (OTCID:MAGE).

The report includes industry background and analysis, a detailed investment thesis, in-depth asset analyses, and a future value target for the Company and its shares.

To access the research report, please visit the Harbinger Research website at: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/ee8f9ae64ae7a28c1e9de78ef7ac4d5a.pdf

Magellan’s Focus on its De-risked Development Strategy Has Strong Upside Potential

As Mr. Connell, CFA and Senior Research Analyst stated in the report, “Magellan targets previously-producing assets with documented mineralization and existing infrastructure, enabling capital-efficient exploration and redevelopment efforts.”

This strategy enables the Company to acquire and redevelop assets with near-term cash-flow potential that can help fund operations and project advancement, which has the additional benefit of reducing the Company’s reliance on potentially dilutive financing.

Leadership Team is “a Key Differentiator” for Magellan

Connell further stated, that “its leadership team is comprised of seasoned operators,” which in the aggregate have over 100 years of hands-on mining experience. They possess the specific regional knowledge required to navigate the complex geology of the Western United States and Alaska.

Following his early underground experience of working over 8,000 feet below the surface, Magellan’s CEO earned a law degree and founded his own brokerage firm. This equips him with on-site mining experience plusthe legal and capital markets expertise necessary to structure and close deals, negotiate partnerships, and navigate SEC compliance.

Magellan’s Positive Outlook is Driven by Three Primary Factors

Connell further stated in the report that, “our positive outlook on Magellan Copper & Gold is predicated on three primary factors: the economic arbitrage of reopening historic high-grade mines, a disciplined capital strategy driven by near-term cash flow, and the presence of seasoned management that is highly experienced in gold exploration and development.”

This combination of experience, expertise and focus should help drive shareholder value.

