It’s a Global Show About AI Everything

Content Insider CES – Visit



By Andy Marken – andy@markencom.com

“I can’t lie about your chances. But you have my sympathies.” — Rook, “Alien Romulus,” 20th Century, 2024

It’s hard not to get swept away with the enthusiasm and optimism of CES because everyone puts their best spin on their concepts, products, and vision on how the world is going to be a better place in the future because of their ideas.

But a lot of that could change with the uncertainty of the US’s political climate – and global reaction – when it comes to tariffs and restricting the global sharing of technology.

Despite the looming clouds, we’ve broken down our event coverage of the general products/trends and will follow up with a discussion of health/fitness and then the impact on the content industry.

Yes, AI was everywhere with a lot of solid ideas/approaches/solutions, a lot of bullet points in the spec pitch, and a lot of cute stuff that won’t/shouldn’t see the light of day.

And yes, we have and can be swept along with enthusiasm sometimes but this year we think we approached the announcements, products, trends more logically and without AI’s assistance.

But if you’re going to discuss what’s new and possible with AI at CES, you have to start with the basic building blocks … the chips.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, wasn’t the first keynote speaker at the show but he had to have the largest and most attentive/overflow audience.

To almost no one’s surprise he announced that the GeForce RTX 50 series of GPUs powered by the new Blackwell AI chip was now in full production for PC gamers, developers and creatives.

While he did make special mention that the company is refocusing technology on its gaming roots (a market worth an estimated $312.5 B this year with about 1.5B users worldwide), he outlined a series of new AI open models hardware/software firms to use for photo-realistic video, robotics, autonomous vehicles and any area that can benefit in tomorrow’s AI revolution.

With partnerships with folks in virtually every segment of tomorrow’s business environment, it was easy to see why bosses of every CES exhibiting/attending firm took notes, even if it wasn’t his finest presentation.

Oh, it was good, but he had replaced his dapper black jacket with a crocodile print which was a little disconcerting if you’ve seen him at his best on other occasions.

It was okay, it just wasn’t … Jensen.

Showing that they came to play – and compete – Dr. Lisa Su, AMD CEO, unveiled the company’s roster of laptop, desktop and handheld gaming chips during her CES keynote, highlighting that their Ryzen AI PRO processers are already powering Dell’s new and renamed Pro and Pro Max personal and enterprise computers.

Su also discussed a broad cross section of business/industry players the company is also working with. She emphasized that the company’s AI-enabled chips and graphic cards are in a broad range of systems and applications that are transforming the way we work, create, connect and live.

And of course, the other chip players – Intel, ARM, Qualcomm – made a strong point of emphasizing they are deeply involved in the AI solutions of tomorrow.

Beyond the technology that is the foundation of everything you see CES, the eye candy attraction is always the big screens that dominate home entertainment.

LG, Samsung, Hisense and the other players again wowed the attendees.

While our two favorite gamers already have multiple super high-res screens around them, the new LG 5K2K bendable OLED gaming monitors might entice them to upgrade.

The 45-in bendable display delivers 4K2K resolution and 21:9 aspect ratios for an amazing picture quality and the Dual Mode lets users switch between aspect ratios and picture size at the push of a button for more intense play.

The company also did an impressive set of upgrades on their OLED entertainment screens – 48 – 97” – with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and enhanced visual clarity and brightness.

The new QLED line offers wireless Zero Connect support and the capability for any AI upgrades that come along.

The LG wireless screen was joined in the marketplace by a TV startup, Displace, which rolled out 27- and 55-in screens that include battery power and Bluetooth connectivity to completely do away with hanging wires.

In addition to eyepopping new screens, Sony and Google unveiled Eclipse Audio as a 3D audio challenge to industry standard Dolby Atmos. It’s a free, open-source audio format and we’ll just have to see (actually listen) to determine if it delivers the same rich audio performance.

We’re not exactly sure why but Samsung showed off a new stretchable display that might add to realism if you’re watching horror flicks, war explosions or simulated 3D … it’s new, it’s different, we’ll see.

The company also introduced a new family of Vision AI screens that could put an end to the idea of TV being an idiot box by delivering intelligent, intuitive, seamless viewing experiences.

The new screens give viewers the real-time ability to identify actors or explore displayed content, provide real-time translation which comes in handy with the growing volume of global content we watch today and more smart home support.

For folks who don’t like to see a black screen dominating their family/living room, Samsung introduced wireless one connect box The Frame TV.

Yeah, no cables but also access to your personal library of photographic/art images as well as authorized personal use artwork.

Anyone who makes a car/truck or provides something that remotely supports a transportation product was at this year’s show and everything is prototype or available “soon.”

A vehicle that’s looking more and more promising is the Sony-Honda Afeela, a software-defined EV that is scheduled to be built in the US.

We’ve seen five years of promises, but the first units will be available mid next year and will feature intelligent drive, immersive entertainment, Afeela personal agent, 3D maps, spatial sound, 5G connectivity and lots more.

The Afeela won’t be competing in the cheap EV category, but it will come with almost everything you want to keep you safe, comfortable and … entertained.

But why introduce a car when you can introduce a complete city?

It’s been five years since Toyota unveiled their outlandish idea of a complete work/live town of the future to be located at the foot of Mt. Fuji.

This year Akio Toyoda, Toyota chairman, gave CES attendees a look at phase one of the new Woven City, a complete sustainable community where people (beyond just Toyota employees) will able to work, go home at night or go out for the evening, and develop/test/use autonomous, AI-enabled products and technology.

Woven City is a giant development/testing/living/breathing that will be focused on working for and with people.

Woven City isn’t just Toyota centric but will be open to other firms, folks to develop/experience tomorrow.

Next to big, beautiful home screens, the smart home, appliances and things kept everyone busy looking and talking about stuff you just have to have in your home to serve you and make your life easier, better, more fun, more connected.

Most of the new appliances, devices and services are adopting the Matter unified connectivity standard which should increase and simplify smart home device sales and implementation.

LG, Samsung and other home appliance folks again introduced a dazzling array of products that had features, capabilities and services ordinary people didn’t know they even needed.

Samsung showed off its new Bespoke AI washer/dryer combination and its new family of smart refrigerators that keep track of what’s in the fridge, whether it’s good or not, and what you’re running low on. To tie it all together they are also connecting it with Instacart to ensure you never run out.

Obviously, all of the new home appliances also include screens to … stay in touch.

But if you’re a pizza lover, Current Backyard will take your home cooking to a whole new level with its Model P smart pizza oven.

Not only is it loaded with AI features, but it also has Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity to let you know when it’s time to eat.

And if you prefer Mexican food, Apecoo introduced a tortilla/roti that can help you prepare your tacos in minutes.

If you’re a bit of a slob at home, Roborok was one of a number of new robot vacuums unveiled at CES. The Roborok not only cleans your floor but picks up after you, so the place looks a little bit more organized.

But they weren’t alone. There were new robotic home cleaning units that will mop the floor, provide optimum suction for carpets and map your entire house so they get into every nook and cranny.

But the idea of a home is to be comfortable and safe and there was a whole new breed of products unveiled that could accomplish the task.

There were a growing number of AI-enabled locks and security systems shown this year but one that really caught our eye was a relationship with Ring and Kidde to provide fire, smoke and CO monitoring and alert you with the Ring app on your phone.

The new relationship also monitors alarm battery status, giving you a seven-day warning that the battery needs to be changed rather than “alert” you in the middle of the night.

Samsung showed off their air to water smart home climate hub that monitors and optimizes your home environment, but they weren’t the only people interested in people’s comfort at home.

Ecoflow showed off its complete Oasis home energy management system that lets you manage power consumption and the home environment by providing AI-driven insights, real-time monitoring and smart automation. And they even offer backup power solutions … just in case.

While CES thrives on technology, it lives on food and the world around us, which may be why John Deere has become a big – and we mean big – mainstay at CES.

My dad, who farmed a decent plot of land – about 1K acres – in the Midwest, would probably have swallowed the cigar he constantly chewed on – never smoked – to see the leap forward in farming, construction and landscape products the company is making and selling around the globe.

The latest highlighted at CES this year was their dramatic advances in autonomously driven vehicles.

Jahmy Hindman, Deere’s CTO, noted that the demand for reliable/economic food production/harvesting and construction is becoming increasingly important around the globe and there simply arene enough available and skilled labor to do the work.

In recent years, the company has made a major push to develop and introduce AI technology in all of the firm’s product and application areas.

The new technologies enable John Deere and others to do a better, more efficient and more effective job of feeding people, modernizing roads and building energy-efficient home and work environments.

No CES would be complete without things that simply looked cute and made people feel good after one of those days.

Designed by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, TomBot’s Jennie isn’t just a robot dog. It barks, wags its tail and responds to pets and rubs. Officials noted that’s it’s a great companion for little ones and oldsters alike.

It does it all without the need to be fed and periodically taken outside but also comes at a pedigree’s price…about $1,500.

But if you’re looking for a cute little companion for “a little less” money, Yukai Engineering introduced Mirumi at CES that detects/responds to people or objects and shyly responds to being touched.

In other words, products that won’t brag that they’re going to save the world but just sit with you and make you feel good.

However, at every CES there are products, items unveiled that make you say WTF were they thinking and 2025 was certainly no exception.

If you can’t tolerate hot liquids – coffee, tea, chocolate, soup, whatever – Yukai unveiled the Nekojita FuFu that delicately cools the hot food/liquid for you.

Or, if the food you eat doesn’t have enough salt, the Kirin electronic spoon – $127 – simulates the salty taste using a “weak” electric current that concentrates sodium molecules and adds flavor to low-salt foods.

If cooking using the pinch and smidge mixing methods don’t work for you, the Spicerr – spicerr.com – was also unveiled which includes spice capsules and uses AI to detect which you need – and how much – for a particular recipe.

And if you’re concerned about your outdoor feathered friends, Birdfy – birdfy.com – introduced a smart birdbath that will take pictures of them while they’re bathing – if you’re into that kinda stuff – and identify them for you.

Going over all of the CES news, we’d need to add two additional pieces – personal healthcare/fitness and the impact on the content industry.

We could never really own any of these fantastic products/things – you know, pay for it and tell the folks to kiss off and you’ll think about buying something from them … later.

Every one of the companies and services were now using a subscription model … pay us monthly/annually and if you decide not to pay, the product’s/stuff’s AI support and services would disappear.

You’re left with a nice brick sitting in your garage, house, office, wherever doing darn near nothing!

They’re right.

AI isn’t a lot of empty hype and it’s everywhere, doing everything … just don’t miss a payment!

About now, we’re thinking maybe we should have really paid attention to Rook when he said in Alien: Romulus, “You don’t help her. You run. Get out, however you got in.”

But before we skip town, we have two CES follow-up pieces to do on personal care/fitness and the coming shape of the content industry.

Andy Marken – andy@markencom.com – is an author of more than 800 articles on management, marketing, communications, industry trends in media & entertainment, consumer electronics, software and applications. An internationally recognized marketing/communications consultant with a broad range of technical and industry expertise especially in storage, storage management and film/video production fields; he has an extended range of relationships with business, industry trade press, online media and industry analysts/consultants.