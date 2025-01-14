ACT Entertainment Now Shipping Rebranded Lava Cables in Time for NAMM 2025

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 14, 2025 ― ACT Entertainment, the industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of live performance and music equipment, announces the immediate availability of its Lava Cable brand with an entirely new look. While the products, which are designed to improve tone, functionality and durability, will remain the same, the brand’s logo, packaging and marketing materials have been enhanced to showcase its position as a boutique audio solution. These latest updates will be on display at the 2025 NAMM Show (Booth 11313).

Since its inception in 2004, Lava Cable has been known for providing innovative cable, plug and accessory products, such as its pedal board kits. Lava Cable grew from a love for music, good tone and the desire to produce innovative cable solutions using best in class, American made materials. The result: a product line with standard, premium and studio-quality solutions, and a patented DC power plug, for everyone from house musicians to major recording artists. These features gave the brand a reputation for high quality in the music industry.

ACT Entertainment, which acquired Lava Cable in 2019 under RHC Holdings, is honoring the company’s history with a 21st century look that appeals to professionals. “Bringing Lava into our roster helped us expand our product offerings to a greater share of musicians, engineers and audio aficionados, and these updates are a way for us to showcase our appreciation for its position in the industry,” says Shawn Wells, ACT Entertainment Market Manager: Sound. “Lava Cable has always been an industry leading brand and we are excited that the packaging further reflects that.”

Among Lava Cable’s most well-known solutions are the Tightrope cables and solder-free DC kits, which deliver superior signal transfer with easy, reliable assembly and are used on thousands of pedal boards around the world.

To explore Lava Cable’s complete range of offerings, visit: www.lavacable.com.