ITPro Releases New Online IoT Pentesting Course

The course provides students with the experience needed to defend against cyberattacks for IoT devices

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITPro, ACI Learning’s platform for self-paced online IT training and certification platform, today announced the availability of a new course, Intro to IoT Pentesting. This intermediate level pentesting course is designed to teach specific skills needed to work with IoT devices, and covers basic concepts of IoT pentesting and necessary tools, software, and physical connections. The course includes several hands-on demos of IoT pentesting in action, and is intended for learners with a general understanding of pentesting techniques.

IoT devices are a potential attack vector for hackers looking to gain a foothold inside a network, and pentesting is an important step to fortifying an organization’s defenses. To support organizations in their fight against this growing threat, ITPro’s pentesting course prepares students that have an existing foundation in cybersecurity with general pentesting technical knowledge for real world applications by putting their skills into practice. While ITPro’s Intro to IoT Pentesting course is not a certification-based course, it would be well suited for anyone who recently completed a CompTIA Pentest+ course or another similar course, like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

“The proliferation of IoT devices, both at home and in the office, has significantly expanded attack vectors that can be used against individuals and organizations. You may be forced to use some of these gadgets even though they don’t always have the same level of built-in security you’d like for devices on your corporate network,” said Daniel Lowrie, Edutainer at ITPro. “By penetration testing these devices on your own network, you’re able to more effectively assess potential vulnerabilities and improve your security posture. This course will teach users the tricks of the pentesting trade specific to IoT devices so they can see things from the attacker’s perspective and take corrective measures to secure their data.”

The Intro to IoT Pentesting course material will be available to ITPro subscribers via the ITPro platform, which includes the website, mobile apps, Roku app, and Apple TV. The course is the latest example of ITProTV’s mission to blend engaging entertainment and cutting-edge technology with IT education. With more than 375 combined certifications held by ITPro’s Edutainers and Instructors, organizations and industry professionals trust ITPro for staying up to date on the latest IT trends and certifications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.itpro.tv/courses/security-skills/

About ITPro, an ACI Learning Company

ITPro (formerly ITProTV) is the industry leader for online, self-paced learning for technology professionals, students, and organizations worldwide. By blending entertainment and cutting-edge technology with IT education, ITPro creates innovative, high-quality training shows taught by experienced educators and industry professionals. With thousands of hours of training video content on a variety of tech topics, ITPro offers an innovative and effective solution to IT training designed to meet the needs of any learner and any organization – including anyone wanting to start their career, master their profession, or develop their teams. ITPro is part of the ACI Learning family of companies providing Audit, Cyber, and IT learning solutions for enterprise and consumer markets. Gain unlimited, lifetime access to training content, practice exams, virtual labs, help forums, and supplemental materials, and learn all the latest tech skills online, on-demand, on any device: https://www.itpro.tv/.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning trains professionals and leaders in Cybersecurity, Audit, and Information Technology. Whether they’re starting their career, mastering their profession, or developing their team, ACI Learning is with them every step of the way. ACI Learning believes that training is not a transaction, but an ongoing essential of life-long learning and career growth. The company helps professionals choose which learning path suits them best, delivers personalized training in the way they want it, and helps them to find the right career opportunity. To learn more, visit https://www.acilearning.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Dana Segan



LaunchTech Communications



732-997-9881



[email protected]