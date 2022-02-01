Georgia Network to End Sexual Assault Launches Think Like a Girl App

Nonprofit launches new app for young girls with funding for the project provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health through corporate agreement CDC-RFA-CE19-1902 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Georgia Network to End Sexual Assault (GNESA) announced today the launch of its new Think Like a Girl app. The application, developed with funding provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health through corporate agreement CDC-RFA-CE19-1902 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the first app-based resource from the organization designed specifically for girls.

Think Like a Girl is intended to be a resource for girls to support their individual empowerment. Over the course of 21 days, users of the app are guided through various tasks that are intended to encourage girls to gain self-confidence, make good decisions, give to others and find their voice. The app also provides a safe space for them to journal and is intended to help them form positive habits and mindsets long-term.

“We want girls across the state of Georgia to take back the phrase, ‘think like a girl’ and remove the negative stigma and connotation that traditionally comes with it, hence the app’s name,” said GNESA President and CEO Jennifer Bivins. “Healthy relationships begin with empowering girls to know their worth, the prompts and exercises that the app guides girls through are meant to help them form positive mindsets and understand the strength and confidence that comes with thinking like a girl.”

The Think Like a Girl app can be found on the Apple App Store, and in The Android App Store via Google Play. It is not intended to replace any medical, mental, or psychological professional services.

Sexual assault centers throughout Georgia are community-based advocacy centers that offer free and confidential services to victims/survivors of sexual violence—available 24/7. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence you can find your local advocacy center at http://www.gnesa.org/ or by calling 1-800-656-4673 for the closest center.

Georgia Network to End Sexual Assault (GNESA) provides leadership and resources for sexual assault centers, programs and allies to prevent sexual violence while promoting a comprehensive, socially just response for all victim/survivor. We support, convene, and collaborate with sexual assault centers, programs, advocates, prosecutors, medical personnel and law enforcement officers to promote a more victim-centered response to sexual violence, and increase effective criminal justice. We believe sexism, racism, homophobia, classism, oppression of people with disabilities, religious oppression, and ageism are among the root causes of sexual violence. GNESA is committed to challenging and changing institutions, issues, practices and policies that promote these systems of oppression.

Contacts

Christy Olliff



[email protected]