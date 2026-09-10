iScreeningRoom Takes the Audience Out of Test Screenings With aiScreeningRoom

AI platform watches the entire film and predicts audience reception – with no test audience to recruit and no footage put in front of one

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — iScreeningRoom today announced the beta launch of aiScreeningRoom, an AI-powered platform that predicts how audiences will respond to an unreleased film without showing the footage to a human test audience. The system watches the entire film and generates a predicted real-world audience score, minute-by-minute engagement analysis, and editing recommendations designed to improve audience reception.

“The traditional test screening gives you one audience, in one theater, on one night, and then asks you to make a multimillion-dollar decision,” said Harmon Kaslow, president and CEO of iScreeningRoom. “aiScreeningRoom gives you a read on every cut without ever putting the film in front of an audience. That changes test screening from an event into an instrument.”

aiScreeningRoom is built on more than 10 years of iScreeningRoom audience research – more than 35,000 survey responses and nearly 43,000 timestamped reactions from taste-matched panels. Those panels landed within one IMDb point of honest organic public ratings on 32 of 36 films (89%), each graded by a mapping that never saw it. On eight holdout films locked away from training and tuning, aiScreeningRoom’s predictions averaged within about a quarter of a point of the scores real iScreeningRoom audiences gave the same films. A full validation summary is at https://aiscreeningroom.com/validation.

The free beta is open to a limited group of working filmmakers with feature films in post-production. Apply at https://aiscreeningroom.com.

Full announcement: https://aiscreeningroom.com/press/aiscreeningroom-beta

About iScreeningRoom

For more than 10 years, iScreeningRoom – called “a revolutionary online test screening platform” by Forbes – has tested movies with nationwide, interest-matched online audiences. No film has leaked through an iScreeningRoom test screening. aiScreeningRoom is the company’s newest audience evaluation platform.

Media Contact:

Harmon Kaslow

818-640-9700

422304@email4pr.com

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SOURCE iScreeningRoom