BenQ Launches Creative Pro PV50 4K Monitor Series for Post-Production Workflows

BenQ’s first professional monitors designed for color grading with 3D LUT hardware calibration and dedicated content tools

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ, the global leader in display and color-tuning innovation, today released its Creative Pro PV50 4K monitors, including the 32-inch PV3250U and 27-inch PV2750U. Designed for video editors and post-production professionals working across creative assets like advertisements, short-form films, branded content, and social media campaigns, the new 120Hz monitors deliver precise and reliable performance with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, trusted shadow detail with an IPS Black panel featuring a 3000:1 contrast ratio and workflow-focused tools including 16-bit 3D LUT Hardware Calibration for consistent video editing and color grading.

Built for Color Confidence During Post-Production

In commercial post-production, confidently making color decisions is critical, especially in dark scenes where subtle shadow details are essential to visual storytelling. Although industry standards such as Rec.709 define the target color space, maintaining accurate shadow detail across different displays and delivery environments remains challenging. Issues such as crushed blacks and tonal inconsistencies can potentially lead to grading errors, time-consuming revisions, and inconsistent final outputs.

Unlike conventional professional monitors that focus primarily on color gamut and calibration, the PV50 Series enables dependable grading and evaluation, from accurate shadow rendering to long-term color stability.

Key features include:

Dark-Tone Clarity : Professionals can preserve shadow details with the Dark-Tone Clarity feature for more confident grading decisions. Powered by AQCOLOR Technology, the PV50 is optimized for Rec.709 workflows with a fine-tuned gamma curve for accurate shadow detail without crushing blacks or shifting tones. Paired with an IPS Black panel featuring a 3000:1 contrast ratio, it reveals shadow details with confidence.

: Professionals can preserve shadow details with the Dark-Tone Clarity feature for more confident grading decisions. Powered by AQCOLOR Technology, the PV50 is optimized for Rec.709 workflows with a fine-tuned gamma curve for accurate shadow detail without crushing blacks or shifting tones. Paired with an IPS Black panel featuring a 3000:1 contrast ratio, it reveals shadow details with confidence. Corner-to-Corner Uniformity : The PV50 Series ensures consistent color and brightness across the entire screen, including the outer edges often overlooked by conventional calibration processes, which can help minimize misjudgement during critical evaluation.

: The PV50 Series ensures consistent color and brightness across the entire screen, including the outer edges often overlooked by conventional calibration processes, which can help minimize misjudgement during critical evaluation. 16-bit 3D LUT Hardware Calibration: Easily maintain accurate color across the full tonal range with enhanced grayscale calibration. Calibration can easily be managed through AQCOLOR Pilot, Calaman and Cloudscape software, with color profiles stored directly in the display for consistent performance regardless of system changes.

Master Every Shadow. Deliver with Confidence.

To further streamline post-production workflows, the 120Hz PV50 Series monitors feature professional image inspection tools including Shadow Check for inspecting low-luminance detail, Marker for previewing with multiple aspect ratios and cropping guides, and Area Zoom for magnifying selected regions without affecting source content.

Trusted Colors for Every Deliverable

The PV3250U and PV2750U cover 99% DCI-P3, fulfilling digital cinema and HDR color standards, along with 100% Rec.709 coverage for precise color accuracy across both SDR and HDR workflows. Each unit is factory calibrated and includes a calibration report, achieving an average Delta E < 1 for verified color accuracy from first use. The monitors are also Calman® Verified and Pantone® Validated, including Pantone SkinTone™ Validation, confirming alignment with recognized industry standards for color accuracy and faithful color reproduction.

Accessories to Accelerate Creative Workflow

A Magnetic Shading Hood instantly snaps on to the PV50 Series monitors to eliminate ambient glare for accurate shadow evaluation, while the Hotkey Puck accelerates the grading process with one-click access to essential color modes and preview tools. Equipped with a single Thunderbolt 4 cable, the PV50 Series monitors can deliver video, data, and up to 96W of power to any Mac for a clutter-free workspace.

PV3250U and PV2750U Availability

The 32-inch PV3250U is available now on BenQ.com and Amazon for an MSRP of $1,599.99, with additional retailer availability on B&H and Adorama later this month. For a limited time, BenQ is offering an early bird promo of $100 off the purchase price.

Coming this fall, the 27-inch PV2750U will be available for an MSRP of $1,099.99.

To learn more about BenQ Creative Pro and the PV50 Series, please visit:

https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/creative-pro/pv3250u.html and

https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/creative-pro/pv2750u.html.

About BenQ Corporation

BenQ Corporation is a world-leading provider of technology products and solutions, with over 30 years of expertise in display technologies. Since introducing its brand promise—”Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”—in 2001, BenQ has been committed to enriching people’s lives through innovative technologies across digital lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education fields.

With numerous international design awards, BenQ applies a people-centric design philosophy to its product development. Its diverse portfolio includes large-format displays, monitors, projectors, smart lighting, commercial displays (interactive and digital signage), professional gaming equipment, and remote work solutions.

BenQ operates five regional offices across North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. With a presence in over 26 countries and brand reach across more than 100 markets, BenQ provides professional and responsive local support to users worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.benq.com/

BenQ Creative Pro

BenQ Creative Pro represents BenQ’s professional brand dedicated to empowering creators who require accurate, reliable color at every stage of workflow. Built with AQCOLOR technology, corner-to-corner uniformity, and factory‑calibrated precision, BenQ Creative Pro provides trusted color for every deliverable from concept through production. Grounded in color science and validated by industry standards, BenQ Creative Pro’s development is led by world‑renowned color expert Dr. Chris Bai, whose work with international ICC and ISO display standards reinforces BenQ’s commitment to true‑to‑intent color for photographers, graphic designers, and video professionals.

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SOURCE BenQ