Irving Resources Receives Positive Assay Results from Omu Sinter and Encounter Feeder Style Mineralization in Recent Drill Holes

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF)(FSE:1IR) (“Irving” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce receipt of encouraging assay results from the Omu Sinter epithermal gold-silver project located near Omu, Hokkaido, Japan. In addition to these positive results, recent diamond drilling has encountered apparent feeder style hot spring mineralization along the eastern extension of the sinter terrace.

Omu Sinter Drill Results

In late 2025, as part of a civil engineering groundwater survey and rock strength drill program, three shallow, vertical diamond drill holes were completed yielding robust intervals of gold- and silver-bearing silica sinter. The water table was observed at the drilling depth of approximately 30m or 9m above sea level. Also, the aquifer was preliminary interpreted to lie at the basal fractured zone. This indicates most of this deposit occurs above the water table. Results are summarized in the table below and a plan view and cross sections are presented in Figures 1-3.

Table summarizing gold- and silver-bearing sinter results:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Silica (%) AuEq (gpt) 25OMS-001* 2.19 44.00 41.81 0.55 8.6 96.5 0.69 including 3.00 11.00 8.00 0.63 10.8 96.3 0.81 including 21.34 36.00 14.66 0.62 6.7 97.2 0.73 25OMS-002 1.11 20.89 19.78 0.49 14.3 95.8 0.72 including 1.11 12.00 10.89 0.59 22.0 94.5 0.95 25OMS-003 0.82 44.00 43.18 0.62 12.0 97.8 0.82 including 0.82 35.00 34.18 0.71 13.8 97.5 0.94 including 8.00 11.00 3.00 1.25 17.7 97.4 1.54 including 19.00 21.00 2.00 1.67 16.6 98.4 1.94 including 29.00 31.60 2.60 1.09 17.5 98.9 1.38

AuEq = Au + (Ag/61); recovery of both Au and Ag is expected to be +95% as smelter flux; * = this hole was previously discussed in the Company’s news release dated October 31, 2025; given the flat nature of the sinter deposit and the vertical orientation of these three drill holes, true widths are estimated to be approximately equal to drill lengths of reported intervals

Silica contents from holes 25OMS-001, -002 and -003 are very high, all exceeding 95%, indicating this material is suitable for smelter flux. Gold and silver are ubiquitous in this material. In a smelter furnace, these metals concentrate in the base metal matte at the bottom of the chamber making recovery of gold and silver very efficient. The 43.18 m intercept grading 0.62 gpt Au, 12.0 gpt Ag and 97.8% silica in hole 25OMS-003 is most notable.

These three holes confirm strong continuity of Omu Sinter, a shallow, flat horizon of silica deposited by ancient hot spring fluids. Additional drilling is being completed at Omu Sinter to further test the level of groundwater as well as continuity and extensions of this important, shallow deposit. JX Advanced Metals Corporation (“JX“) is funding drilling as part of its three-year option agreement outlined in the Company’s news release dated November 13, 2024, whereby JX may earn a 75% interest at Omu Sinter Pit (covering 1.962 square kilometres) to a depth of approximately 50 metres below sea level.

HoleID Area Prog Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth 25OMS-001 Omu Sinter 2025 651716.509 4941821.921 38.999 57.4 -90 0° 25OMS-002 Omu Sinter 2025 651734.115 4941911.544 35.52 48 -90 0° 25OMS-003 Omu Sinter 2025 651778.309 4941748.439 35.299 60 -90 0° 26OMS-001 Omu Sinter 2026 651801.765 4941803.643 33.932 66 -90 0° 26OMS-002 Omu Sinter 2026 651841.7 4941746.168 32.557 53 -90 0° ** Coordinates are in WGS84 Zone 54N

Hydrothermal Feeder Mineralization Encountered

Earlier this year, two vertical holes, 26OMS-001 and -002, were completed along the eastern margin of the target area. Sinter was encountered at the top of hole 26OMS-001, but hydrothermal breccias, veining and strongly silicified volcanic rock dominated the bottom of this 65 m deep vertical hole. Hole 26OMS-002, a 53 m deep vertical hole located approximately 75 m southeast of hole 26OMS-001, encountered no sinter but similar hydrothermal breccias, veining and strongly silicified volcanic rock as seen in the bottom of hole 26OMS-001.

Although assays are several weeks out, Irving’s geologists consider the style of mineralization encountered in these two holes to be proximal to a hydrothermal feeder, possibly that which fed the growth of the sinter deposit itself. Given the intensity of hydrothermal breccias in these holes, the system is believed to have been vigorous when it was actively forming, a positive indication for precious metal mineralization. More drilling is warranted in this area, and Irving is currently submitting applications for expanded drill permits to enable a fuller test of this new discovery.

“Discovery of feeder style mineralization at Omu Sinter is very exciting,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and a director of Irving. “Assays are eagerly awaited, but we are already confident that what we are seeing will lead to profound reinterpretation of the geology of this project. For example, we are now speculating if there is a connection between this mineralization at the area approximately 800 m north where high-grade gold and silver were encountered in early drill holes completed in 2019 (please refer to the Company’s news release dated May 6, 2019). A large feeder would be required to form such a large sinter body. More drilling is fully warranted. Perhaps the best is yet to be discovered at Omu Sinter.”

All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Company staff are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Irving staff submitted samples to ALS Global, Perth, Australia, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four acid digestion. SiO2 (silica) percentage was calculated by XRF (Xray Fluorescence) following a lithium borate fusion with the addition of strong oxidising agents to decompose sulphide-rich ores. Irving routinely inserts standard and blank samples in assay batches submitted to the laboratory. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au (gpt) to Ag (gpt)/61. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout each respective project.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of receipt of assay results. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the funding of planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

(Figure 1: Plan map showing location of diamond drill holes and cross section A-A’ at Omu Sinter. Gold assays are illustrated by colors along the trace of each hole.)

(Figure 2: Cross section A-A’ looking west. Diamond drill traces are shown with Au assays in colors.)

(Figure 3: Cross section A-A’ looking west. Diamond drill traces are shown with silica assays in colors.)

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc

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