Green River Distilling Co. Introduces Honey Finished Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Made with 100% Honey and No Artificial Sweeteners or Additives

OWENSBORO, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green River Distilling Co., known for classic, approachable Kentucky bourbon, expands its award-winning portfolio this month with the launch of Green River Honey Finished Bourbon Whiskey. The new expression offers a fundamentally different take on honey whiskey by finishing real Kentucky Straight Bourbon with 100% real local honey inside the barrel, rather than relying on additives and sweeteners.









While the honey whiskey category has largely moved toward lower proof, heavily sweetened liqueur blends, Green River Honey takes a simple, honest, and more deliberate approach.

Green River Honey begins as four-year-old Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon, distilled and aged in Owensboro, Kentucky. A custom blend of locally sourced, seasonally selected honey is then added directly into the barrel, allowing the bourbon and honey to marry naturally through barrel interaction rather than post-production blending. Time does the rest.

The result is a honey-finished bourbon with genuine depth and structure found in cask finishing. Bottled at 92 proof (46 percent alc. by vol.), it retains the warmth, texture and backbone of Kentucky bourbon while introducing floral aromas are surrounded by honey, caramel, orange peel, toasted oak, and vanilla, coating the palate with full-bodied flavor, and finishing with light cinnamon spice.

The expression delivers a bold bourbon balanced with honey’s natural sweetness with no artificial sweeteners or flavoring additives.

“For too long, honey whiskey has been defined by shortcuts,” said Dan Callaway, Master Blender, Lofted Spirits. “Natural flavors’ aren’t always as natural as they claim to be. Green River Honey is changing that – putting our money into real, natural honey and Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Its flavor and approachability opens the Green River brand up to higher energy occasions, plays well in a cocktail, and bridges a huge gap in the category between higher priced honey-cask finishes and cheaper immature flavors.”

The proprietary honey blend used in Green River Honey is procured in partnership with Above the Dirt Garden and Honey Shop, a Kentucky Proud™, beekeeper-owned business that works year-round with a network of family-owned apiaries. This partnership ensures a blend of 100% raw, pure, unfiltered honey, sustainably sourced from family-owned apiaries across the Midwest and South.

Designed to be both premium in process and accessible in price, Green River Honey comes in Green River’s signature 750mL bottle with a suggested retail price of $24.99. Additionally available as a 200mL, Green River Honey will be available nationwide beginning May 15, 2026.

Anchored in tradition, Green River Honey executes a classic pairing through a modern lens, delivering a whiskey that appeals equally to enthusiasts and bartenders. For bourbon enthusiasts, Green River Honey is a flavorful, satisfying sipper, offering classic Kentucky bourbon character balanced by authentic honey sweetness. For bartenders, it’s a versatile cocktail foundation, bringing proof, texture, and built-in balance that reduces the need for added sweeteners.

“Green River Honey goes to work behind the bar,” said Caryn Wells, National Brand Ambassador. “One of the few commercially available higher proof honey finished bourbons available, the high proof and real honey finish give cocktails structure without overpowering them. It makes a perfect Gold Rush with just lemon and a shake, and it elevates any whiskey cocktail where balance matters.”

DeliverBEE will spread the BUZZ

Fans of Green River can spread the buzz to an unsuspecting friend, coworker or fri-enemy by submitting them for a special DeliverBEE. Nominations are now open to surprise someone with Green River Honey, delivered to their door, desk, or wherever they lease expect it. To nominate a deserving Queen (or King) bee, visit greenriverwhiskey.com/honey-whiskey/.

Green River Distilling Co. has earned a reputation for producing quality-driven, value-forward Kentucky whiskey. The brand’s Wheated Bourbon was named Best Overall Bourbon in 2025 by the New York World Spirits Competition, and earlier this year Green River expanded that success with the release of Wheated Full Proof, taking the award-winning recipe to the next level.

ABOUT GREEN RIVER



Green River Distilling Co. is a celebration of classic Kentucky — honoring the past while staying firmly planted in the present. The 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky (DSP-KY-10), Green River is known as “the Whiskey Without Regrets,” and enjoys a rich history dating back to 1885. Reintroduced in 2022, Green River Distilling Co. proudly calls Owensboro, Kentucky home and serves as the westernmost outpost of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail™. Authentic and approachable, Green River offers a growing portfolio of whiskeys crafted from historic mashbills blended to create a smooth and welcoming taste profile. Green River’s Wheated Bourbon was named Best Overall Bourbon in 2025 by the New York World Spirits Competition, a true testament to the brand’s commitment to simplicity and quality going hand-in-hand. Green River is part of Lofted Spirits, one of the largest American whiskey distillers in the U.S. For more information visit GreenRiverWhiskey.com.

High resolution photography and assets can be found here

Contacts

Holly Weyler



502-836-8715



hweyler@loftedspirits.com