Irving Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement“) announced in the Company’s news release of May 27, 2025.

The Company raised gross proceeds of $1,333,000 under the Private Placement through the issuance of 6,665,000 units (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $0.20 per Unit to. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share“) and one transferrable Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per Share.

Three directors of the Company (including the president and chief executive officer) subscribed for a total of 675,000 Units under the Private Placement for gross proceeds of $135,000. Crescat Capital LLC, a strategic institutional shareholder, also participated in the Private Placement.

The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards resource exploration properties in which Irving holds an interest and towards general working capital.

All securities issued by the Company under the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 7, 2025. The securities are not subject to a hold period under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“).

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

