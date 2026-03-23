IRS Payment Delays Are Costing Taxpayers Thousands – Clear Start Tax Explains How Interest Compounds Monthly

Tax professionals warn that waiting to address IRS balances can significantly increase the total owed as interest and penalties continue to grow over time.

Many taxpayers who fall behind on their federal taxes assume they can deal with the issue later when their financial situation improves. But tax professionals say delaying action can quietly increase the cost of tax debt, sometimes by thousands of dollars.

According to tax resolution firm Clear Start Tax, IRS balances do not remain static after a filing deadline passes. Instead, interest and penalties can continue to accumulate each month, causing the total amount owed to grow steadily if the debt remains unresolved.

“Taxpayers are often surprised by how quickly an IRS balance can increase,” said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. “What starts as a manageable amount can grow substantially if someone waits too long to address it.”

The IRS generally applies both interest charges and certain penalties to unpaid tax balances. Interest accrues on the outstanding amount and is periodically adjusted based on federal interest rates. Meanwhile, late payment penalties may also apply until the balance is fully resolved.

Clear Start Tax notes that the compounding nature of interest can make delays especially costly. Even when taxpayers intend to pay the balance eventually, waiting months or years can add significant additional costs.

“Every month a balance sits unresolved, the total can continue to climb,” said a senior tax analyst at Clear Start Tax. “That’s why taking action early – even if someone can’t pay the full amount immediately – can make a major difference.”

Tax professionals emphasize that addressing IRS debt does not necessarily require immediate full payment. In many cases, taxpayers may qualify for structured payment arrangements or other resolution pathways that allow them to gradually resolve their balance while limiting further financial damage.

“Many people assume they shouldn’t contact the IRS until they have the money to pay everything,” the Clear Start Tax representative explained. “But starting the process sooner can often reduce the long-term cost and prevent the balance from escalating.”

Another concern is that unresolved tax debt can eventually lead to enforcement actions if left unaddressed. These may include liens, wage garnishments, or other collection efforts depending on the taxpayer’s circumstances.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

“The earlier someone evaluates their options, the more flexibility they typically have,” the Clear Start Tax analyst added. “Waiting too long can narrow those options and increase the financial burden.”

As IRS enforcement activity continues and interest rates fluctuate, tax professionals say taxpayers who owe back taxes should understand how quickly balances can grow – and why early action can help prevent small problems from becoming much larger ones.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a tax resolution firm based in Irvine, California, that assists individuals and businesses in addressing federal and state tax issues. The company works with taxpayers to navigate IRS programs, resolve outstanding tax liabilities, and develop strategies aimed at achieving long-term financial stability.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire