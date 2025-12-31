IMAX Blasts Off With $28 Million Opening Weekend For Amazon/MGM’s “Project Hail Mary”

With $16.4 Million in Domestic Box Office, IMAX Captures a Stunning 20% of the Film’s North American Debut

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced an out-of-this-world opening weekend for Amazon/MGM Studios’ “Project Hail Mary,” with IMAX delivering $28 million at the global box office. The latest Filmed For IMAX release from Amazon/MGM, “Project Hail Mary” delivered $16.4 million in IMAX at the Domestic box office — a whopping 20% of the film’s North American debut on just 1% of screens in the market.

“’Project Hail Mary’ is an excellent film for which Amazon/MGM ran a brilliant campaign, leaning heavily on the power of IMAX as a global launch platform across production, marketing, and distribution,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Going back decades to some of our earliest documentaries, there is an enduring connection between IMAX and space, and this film’s stunning depiction of the cosmos stands among the best — it truly demands to be experienced in IMAX.”

Results were highlighted by a $16.4 million debut in North America — good for an outsized 20% of the film’s domestic opening weekend. The launch of “Project Hail Mary” marks the biggest IMAX opening weekend for an original title since last year’s “F1®: The Movie” and is one of only twelve titles ever where IMAX has delivered 20% or more of the North American opening weekend box office. International markets delivered another $11.2 million in IMAX box office, with the network delivering strong market share across key markets including 34% of the film’s debut in China.

“Project Hail Mary” debuted in IMAX 70mm film locations one week ahead of its global release, playing across sixteen locations in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. IMAX 70mm locations have generated $2 million to date — a stunning $122,000 per screen average — and will continue to play the film in the coming weeks following strong audience demand.

Filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord shot “Project Hail Mary” with IMAX-certified digital cameras and nearly two hours of the film are presented in IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. The filmmakers worked closely with IMAX throughout the production process — from early camera tests and technical demos at IMAX headquarters through post-production — to fully optimize the film for The IMAX Experience.

“Project Hail Mary” will continue to play across the IMAX global network next week, ahead of Universal Pictures/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” debuting in early April. The film marks the start of a strong summer slate for IMAX, featuring a lineup of Filmed For IMAX releases including Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and Universal’s “The Odyssey,” the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment.

Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,864 systems across 91 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code “1970.” IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com.

Contacts

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley



jhorsley@imax.com

Media:

comms@imax.com