Iris and Marshall Join Forces to Deliver Unprecedented Cloud-based Camera Control

Amsterdam, September 10, 2024 – Iris, a leader in AI-powered camera control technology, announces an exciting partnership with Marshall Electronics Inc., a trusted provider of high-quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for broadcast, pro A/V, pro audio, UCC and OEM applications worldwide. This collaboration brings Iris’ embedded software integration to Marshall cameras, allowing users to control their devices via the cloud directly in the Iris cloud control technology platform. Iris (Stand 11.A01) and Marshall (Stand 11.A17) will be showcasing their latest solutions at IBC 2024.

Cloud Camera Control

This new partnership introduces a game-changing integration that allows Marshall cameras to be fully managed from anywhere in the world in real time without any additional hardware. Users can seamlessly control camera movement, adjust settings and deploy AI-driven capabilities like auto-tracking—all from a single, cloud-based interface. This integration is set to redefine video production, making it more flexible, scalable and user-friendly.

Transforming the Industry

Iris and Marshall have come together to push the boundaries of what’s possible in video production. By combining Iris’ advanced cloud control technology with Marshall’s state-of-the-art cameras, this partnership provides an unparalleled solution for professionals in education, corporate environments, broadcasting and live events. This integration empowers users with greater accessibility and ease of use, setting a new standard in the industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Marshall to bring Iris to thousands of cameras and customers around the world,” said Noah Johnson, CEO of Iris. “Our goal has always been to simplify and enhance the video production process, and this collaboration with Marshall enables us to do just that. Together, we’re delivering a powerful tool that will revolutionize how users interact with their cameras.”

A Vision for the Future

The integration of Iris with Marshall cameras underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. This partnership not only enhances the capabilities of both companies’ products but also paves the way for future advancements in cloud-based video management.

“Through our partnership with Iris, we’ve introduced a more sophisticated and user-friendly solution, setting a new industry benchmark,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “We believe this collaboration will deliver exceptional value to our customers and reshape the standards of our industry.”