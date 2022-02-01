Evertz Creates The World’s Largest 12G-SDI Routing Matrix With Its New FX-Link For NEXX

Evertz, a global leader in broadcast technology, will be using the IBC 2024 platform to introduce Fiber X-LINK, the latest addition to the NEXX processing and routing solution that gives broadcast facilities, OB trucks, venues and stadia all the building blocks they need for 3G/12G-SDI and future transition to IP.

Robust by design, the Evertz NEXX router gives broadcast facilities access to UHD (4K) and HDR technology, thus ensuring that they are ready to adapt to the ever-changing needs and requirements in broadcast media. Based around a compact modular frame with a passive main interface/backplane and available as 5RU (348×348) and 3RU (96×96) options, NEXX routers support SD/HD/3G/6G/12G data rates, which allows customers to effortlessly transition to SMPTE ST 2110 and adopt more cloud services as part of their workflow.

Fiber X-LINK (FX-LINK), the company’s next generation X-LINK for Expansion and Router Distribution Architectures unblocks interconnections between NEXX frames. By connecting three powerful NEXX routers together, users can create a single 960×960 IO unit – the largest 12G-SDI router the industry has ever seen.

There are a number of ways to enable FX-LINK connections on the NEXX platform, but the key to its flexibility lies with the XC module. Because NEXX is modular and has no active components in the frame, it offers total flexibility on both new and existing NEXX frames. NEXX frames have internal LINKs between the XC and IO modules, so with a multiframe NEXX it is possible to extend the router with FX-LINK public ports that act as a distributed floating backplane (DFBP), allowing the interconnection over fiber within a facility without compromise. The maximum multi frame NEXX sizes possible are 30 IO modules (960×960 12G signals) and up to six NEXX frames. In this set up, the functions are no different from a single frame router, thus ensuring that the ease of use of a single NEXX router system is maintained. By simplifying the interconnection of NEXX frames and utilizing FX-LINK in the future to minimize cabling to other devices in a system, the orchestration of MAGNUM-OS and VUE context control becomes crucial, enhancing refined cohesion from a full system perspective.

“NEXX is hugely popular with many broadcast facilities and OB trucks around the world because it offers very high levels of flexibility,” says Joshua Vanarnhem, Evertz Product Manager for Routers. “With its additional processing capabilities, uncompromised mono audio routing, more than one multiviewer option and ability to handle SDI and IP, this multifaceted router is incredibly versatile and can be tailored to suit every broadcaster’s needs.”

All NEXX products offer fully redundant control and hot swappable components, fans and I/O modules. NEXX also offers native full audio shuffling between embedded audio, MADI and TDM (for analog, AES, and Dante), and an integrated, penalty-free, software-enabled multiviewer with over 40 pre-configured layouts.

NEXX also protects the investment made by broadcasters and users who are choosing to stay with SDI for HD, 1080p or UHD. The addition of NEXX-670 and NEXX-SCORPION modules provide NEXX with a flexibility that is integrated into the physical chassis without sacrificing core routing capabilities and a future beyond SDI. With MAGNUM-OS at the helm, it stitches together the control of core routing, multiviewing, and additional functionality from the NEXX-670 and NEXX-SCORPION modules. This overarching control allows MAGNUM-OS to provide common consolidated controls to various user interfaces, including traditional hardware router control panels, virtual web-based control panels and VUE intelligent workflow context aware panels. The NEXX also provides real-time analytics to MAGNUM-OS so that more user information is available, including real-time performance and health data on user-defined dashboards, along with direct operator alerts. MAGNUM-OS orchestration can cover simple router needs as well as stretching beyond simple routing to improve the operational and engineering experience.

To find out more about NEXX please visit Evertz at IBC booth 2.B51. Alternatively, visit our website at www.evertz.com

-ends-

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com