IperionX to Produce Titanium Components for Ford Motor Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IPX #3Dprinting—IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX, ASX: IPX) has agreed a Scope of Work (“SoW”) for the supply of titanium metal components for Ford Motor Company (“Ford,” NYSE: F) using IperionX’s unique 100% recycled, low-carbon titanium metal. Ford and IperionX have been actively collaborating to design, test and additively manufacture a series of high-quality titanium components for future Ford Performance production vehicles.

Ford Performance is the high-performance and racing division of the Ford Motor Company, well known for a leading range of performance cars such as the F150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, Mustang Mach 1 and the Shelby GT500. Ford aims to be the only manufacturer competing in Formula 1, Le Mans 24 Hours with Mustang GT3, WRC with the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1, Baja 1000 with Ranger Raptor and Bronco, and NASCAR and Supercars with Mustang.

This Ford SoW follows a detailed program of quality and strength testing of IperionX’s low-carbon, circular titanium metal. Ford’s Sustainability and Advanced Materials divisions undertook a range of testing procedures, verifying that IperionX’s titanium surpassed the required parameters set under ASTM International standards.

The titanium components are set to undergo a comprehensive “finishing study” to assess a range of potential surface finish of parts. The insights gained from this SoW will guide the final design, and unit costs, for a range of low-carbon titanium components for Ford Performance production vehicles.

Automotive parts made with titanium are notable for superior strength-to-weight ratios, high levels of corrosion resistance, outstanding durability and – unique to IperionX’s technologies – can be sustainably recycled at the end of the product life. IperionX’s proprietary technologies can unlock significant sustainability benefits that are critical for a low-carbon, fully circular titanium automotive supply chain – attributes that can’t be achieved with any other known commercial titanium production process.

Ford recently joined the First Movers Coalition, a global initiative to harness the purchasing power and supply chains for innovative clean industrial materials technologies. The First Movers Coalition leverages the collective purchasing power from the 50+ foundation companies – that includes Volvo, Airbus, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft – to send a clear demand signal necessary to scale-up critical emerging technologies essential for the net-zero transition.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO said:

“Ford has a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We are proud to partner with Ford to accelerate the deployment of a sustainable, circular titanium supply chain for the global automotive market.

Our low-carbon titanium metal is uniquely made with 100% recycled titanium and can significantly improve automotive supply chains by using high-strength titanium components with nearly half the weight of steel.

IperionX is re-shoring a lower cost and more sustainable U.S. titanium supply chain – shifting from a linear supply chain to a lower carbon, circular titanium supply chain – recycling titanium scrap to manufacture low carbon, high performance titanium components. We are pleased that Ford has partnered with us to improve automotive supply chains and scale our low-carbon, circular, titanium business.”

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon titanium for advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX holds an exclusive option to acquire breakthrough titanium technologies that can produce titanium products that are low carbon and fully circular. IperionX is producing titanium metal powders from titanium scrap at its operational pilot facility in Utah, and intends to scale production at a Titanium Demonstration Facility in Virginia. IperionX holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, which has the largest JORC-compliant resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon rich mineral sands in the U.S.A.

