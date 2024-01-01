Inworld AI Collaborates with Logitech G’s Streamlabs and NVIDIA to Power the Brains Behind Intelligent Streaming Assistant

Every Streamer Can Now Have Their Own Assistant with Real-Time Interaction, Multi-tasking and Contextual Gameplay Awareness to Increase Productivity, Engagement and Entertainment

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at CES 2025, Inworld AI, the leading AI framework for games and entertainment, announced a collaboration with Logitech G’s Streamlabs, a leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and NVIDIA, the leader in AI technology, to unveil Streamlabs’ Intelligent Streaming Assistant.





The collaboration brings together Streamlabs’ expertise in live streaming tools; NVIDIA’s ACE technology for digital humans including audio-to-face animations, 3D rendering technology, as well AI vision models that can understand what is happening on screen; and Inworld’s advanced generative AI capabilities for perception and cognition. Together, these technologies simplify streaming while empowering creators to produce high-quality, engaging content.

Using multimodal AI, Inworld powers the brains of the Streamlabs Intelligent Streaming Assistant, transforming it into an interactive co-host, expert producer, and technical assistant—helping give independent creators the support of a full production team.

Creators can select from assistant personalities that complement the tone of their stream, whether they’re looking for subtle behind-the-scenes support or a lively co-host. Here’s how Inworld works under the hood to power this AI agent:

Interactive Co-Host : Leveraging NVIDIA’s computer vision capabilities to detect events in real time with Inworld’s ability to drive real-time agent behavior based on game state and contextual understanding of games like Fortnite, the Intelligent Streaming Assistant can offer contextually relevant commentary at the creator’s request. This awareness enables the assistant to do things like highlight a well-timed build, provide commentary during a dramatic Victory Royale, or shoutout audience members for sending tips.

: Leveraging NVIDIA’s computer vision capabilities to detect events in real time with Inworld’s ability to drive real-time agent behavior based on game state and contextual understanding of games like Fortnite, the Intelligent Streaming Assistant can offer contextually relevant commentary at the creator’s request. This awareness enables the assistant to do things like highlight a well-timed build, provide commentary during a dramatic Victory Royale, or shoutout audience members for sending tips. Stream Producer : Like a producer overseeing the flow of a live show, the Intelligent Streaming Assistant can trigger audio and visual effects to enhance high-impact gameplay or clip the best highlights for replay. Inworld processes multimodal inputs from the creator, chat, and game to execute these Producer Actions through the Streamlabs API, giving the creator full control over how their stream unfolds.

: Like a producer overseeing the flow of a live show, the Intelligent Streaming Assistant can trigger audio and visual effects to enhance high-impact gameplay or clip the best highlights for replay. Inworld processes multimodal inputs from the creator, chat, and game to execute these Producer Actions through the Streamlabs API, giving the creator full control over how their stream unfolds. Technical Assistant: The Intelligent Streaming Assistant also helps with setup of Streamlabs Desktop and troubleshooting. Inworld processes inputs from the creator to execute scene transitions or animations through the Streamlabs API, helping ensure the stream runs smoothly.

The world’s first Intelligent Streaming Assistant will be available via the Streamlabs App Store when the product launches later in 2025.

“The pace of innovation in generative AI is nothing short of extraordinary, propelling us beyond first-generation applications into a new era of sophisticated agentic behavior,” said Kylan Gibbs, CEO of Inworld. “Our collaboration with Streamlabs and NVIDIA exemplifies how Inworld’s AI agents enable real-time, context-aware interactions. More importantly, it demonstrates the real-world potential of AI to augment games and entertainment—empowering creators to deepen engagement and delight their audiences.”

Livestreaming has never been more popular—or more demanding. While millions of creators captivate audiences worldwide, the challenges of managing production, engaging with viewers, and delivering entertaining commentary simultaneously can be overwhelming. From juggling scene transitions to providing entertaining commentary, streamers must navigate a complex mix of technical and creative demands, often with limited resources. For new and smaller creators, these hurdles can be even steeper, making it harder to grow their audience and maintain consistency. Whether acting as a dynamic co-host by engaging with the audience through real-time interaction or as a producer streamlining technical workflows, the Intelligent Streaming Assistant empowers creators to focus on what matters most—engaging their audience.

“We hope that with this groundbreaking technology, creators can now embrace AI in a way that is authentic to their brand and enables them to push the boundaries of innovation,” said Ashray Urs, Head of Streamlabs. “The first intelligent streaming assistant represents another leap forward for the medium, giving creators the power to harness this technology to make streaming easier and more captivating, all while maintaining the level of authenticity they need to nurture and grow their community.”

Inworld’s AI framework and tools are sparking the next generation of innovation in games and entertainment. For more information about the Intelligent Streaming Assistant and other Inworld projects, please visit our website and follow us on X.

About Inworld AI

Inworld provides the leading AI framework for games and entertainment, providing an integrated platform for building real-time agentic experiences. Inworld has powered agentic AI in games and experiences from NVIDIA, NetEase Games, Logitech’s Streamlabs, Niantic, ILM Immersive, LG UPlus, Xbox, and more.

Inworld is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Section 32, Intel Capital, Founders Fund, the Disney Accelerator, Microsoft’s M12 fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, First Spark Ventures co-founded by Eric Schmidt, The Venture Reality Fund, Kleiner Perkins, CRV, Stanford University, Meta, Micron Ventures, LG Technology Ventures, Samsung Next, NTT Docomo Ventures, and SK Telecom Venture Capital.

Contacts

Press Inquiries

For all press inquiries, please contact inworld@fortyseven.com.