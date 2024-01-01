Husch Blackwell Taps Former Adobe Associate General Counsel as First Senior Director of AI Advisory Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National law firm Husch Blackwell has named longtime Adobe counsel, Michael Yang, as the firm’s first Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Advisory Services. Yang has spent the past 11 years at Adobe, most recently as Director, Associate General Counsel.





In his role, Yang serves as a key strategic advisor, both internally and to clients, on matters related to AI, providing guidance on strategy, product selection, implementation, and ethical and regulatory compliance. He leads strategic AI initiatives, working closely with cross-functional practice teams and senior leadership to identify and mitigate risks while fostering innovation. Additionally, he contributes to the firm’s AI capabilities, methodologies, and thought leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the firm,” said Blake Rooney, Husch Blackwell’s Chief Information Officer. “His deep knowledge of AI and proven track record in leading AI strategy, governance, and product development will help us continue to expand our AI advisory services and deliver innovative and efficient solutions to our clients.”

During his time at Adobe, Yang was the head of the Design, Research, and AI legal team supporting developers, designers, and researchers across the digital media business unit. He also served as one of the lead attorneys for Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Firefly, among others.

“I am thankful for and learned a lot during my time at Adobe, and I am excited to utilize that in my new role,” Yang said. “Husch Blackwell is one of the leading law firms in the country when it comes to effectively using AI to enhance client outcomes, as well as to counsel to clients who are using the technology. We are still in the early days of harnessing and deploying generative AI, and we have an opportunity to leverage our collective knowledge and experience to continue to differentiate ourselves.”

Husch Blackwell has made significant investments in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), in the past five years. The firm was one of the first law firms to build a team of data scientists to develop and operationalize AI solutions for clients and enhance the firm’s delivery of legal services. The group has become one of the largest in-house teams of data scientists of any U.S. law firm.

In 2024, Husch Blackwell launched its AI team, a cross-practice group of attorneys focused on representing clients in AI-related matters, including advising on new legal and regulatory frameworks governing AI and its risks. The Financial Times shortlisted the firm in Innovation in Generative AI Strategy as part of the Innovative Lawyers Awards North America, and the firm was also named a finalist by The American Lawyer for the Legal Service Innovation Award.

