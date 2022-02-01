Invstr Named Best Social Trading Platform of 2023 by FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Leading Educational Finance App Recognized for Democratizing Finance & Building Financial Independence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Invstr, the leading financial education and investment app, dubbed the Anti-Robinhood by Forbes, announces it has been named the Best Social Trading Platform of the year by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Invstr receives the recognition for helping empower individuals — both adults and children — to take control of their financial future.

Invstr was founded by Kerim Derhalli, the former head of global equity trading at Deutsche Bank, who is set on democratizing finance and closing the gap between Wall Street pros and everyday investors. Last year, Invstr introduced Invstr Jr, a custodial account that enables those under the age of 18 to learn how to earn money by completing goals (chores), and learn to invest and manage their finances. Unlike many popular retail trading apps, Invstr Jr enables parents to gift money into real investing accounts in a tax-efficient way. Individuals under 18 can then learn to invest playing the risk-free Fantasy Finance and then make real investment suggestions that parents/custodians may approve.

“It’s an honor to have Invstr be recognized by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. We created Invstr to be accessible and engaging for investors of all experience levels, and we’re thrilled that we can help everyone who wants to start investing to build wealth over the long haul,” said Kerim Derhalli, founder and CEO of Invstr. “This recognition is reflective of all of the hard work of everyone at Invstr who is helping us change the conversation around investing and to help people around the world achieve their financial goals.”

Invstr was recognized in a crowded fintech space for its quality experience and low commission, enabling everyone to build the knowledge, skills and community to invest confidently. The app educates investors to ensure they can make their own well-informed decisions through the award-winning Fantasy Finance® game, which provides a fun and engaging experience where users manage a $1 million fantasy portfolio that mirrors real markets. The platform also effectively teaches users about the stock market through exciting learning experiences on its Invstr Academy. Invstr has been downloaded more than one and a half million times in over 200 countries globally. Thousands of private Fantasy Finance® leagues have been created by Invstr members and over 100,000 people have joined the Invstr Academy.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize breakthrough companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry today. The program seeks to recognize companies that stand out from the crowded fintech market, honoring innovative technologies and services across every industry and performing the deepest evaluation of the comprehensive fintech sector.

About Invstr Ltd.

Invstr is a technology company with a presence in San Antonio, London and Istanbul. Through its award-winning smartphone app, Invstr is determined to democratize finance. Founded by Kerim Derhalli in 2013, the app combines fun, learning, and competition to break down barriers and help users become better, more confident investors. Derhalli was named the 2019 Tech Entrepreneur of the Year at the Go:Tech Business Awards in 2019 and Invstr the Fintech App of the Year at the 2019 UK App Awards. Invstr also won the Fintech Innovator of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards in 2018 and Fintech Founder of the Year at the BMW i UK Tech Founder Awards 2018. Invstr is available for both Android and iOS devices, and can be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play.

*Invstr is neither a bank nor broker. Banking and brokerage services are offered in conjunction with regulated business partners.

