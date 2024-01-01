InVeris™ Releases New fats® Drone Technology to Enhance Military Battlefield Training and Preparedness

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, InVeris announces its newest product offering, fats® Drone, which enables members of the military to train solo or collectively in realistic, networked battlespaces that require:





Small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) Aerial Reconnaissance & Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR)

Loitering/kamikaze munitions and one-way attack drones

Droppable munitions and resupply options

Counter-drone operations

sUAS battery management awareness

InVeris’ fats® Drone leverages drone capabilities developed by Bohemia Interactive Simulations inside the VBS4 simulation platform and can only be utilized in the collective space. This new technology is being unveiled at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida at the InVeris booth, #1401.

fats® Drone is deployable on a standard display or through a headset that simulates first person view (FPV) drone goggles. This feature enhances collective training by enabling users to master one of the most effective tools on the modern battlefield, before heading into combat.

“When learning to fly, trainees will typically crash and break at least one drone, and the average cost per drone is $1-2,000, so scaling to train 10,000 troops to fly without a simulator could cost millions of dollars and dry up critical supply lines,” said Michael Brazell, Product Manager of Screen-Based Weapons and Systems at InVeris. “Simulation removes the recurring cost of buying physical drones, and there is no financial or logistical burden when a trainee crashes a drone in the simulator.”

The release of fats® Drone comes at a time when global militaries are rapidly adopting FPV drone tactics. In fact, the U.S. Army is executing a $36 billion, five-year overhaul, equipping each of its 10 combat divisions with roughly 1,000 drones and counter-drone capability while divesting legacy systems like Humvees, light tanks, and older Apaches. InVeris continues to innovate and release new technology to meet the needs of its military users.

