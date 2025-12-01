Alumni from The Los Angeles Film School contribute to 18 Grammy Nominated Projects

Six alumni played key creative and technical roles across eight celebrated works recognized ahead of the 68th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Los Angeles Film School proudly recognizes the outstanding achievements of its alumni whose creative and technical contributions supported some of the year’s most acclaimed, award-nominated projects in music and film. These recognitions reflect the school’s longstanding commitment to preparing graduates for impactful careers across the entertainment industry.

Among the many noteworthy contributors is Travis Harrington, whose production work on Sinners and collaborations with Rod Wave supported nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Marco Sonzini contributed additional engineering to Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, a project recognized across major categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Dance Pop Recording. His engineering work on Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s Who Believes in Angels? also supported nominations for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

In the global music landscape, Oscar Cornejo worked as an engineer on Tyla’s PUSH 2 START, part of a project honored with a nomination for Best African Music Performance. Within the rap and R&B categories, Hector Castro contributed engineering work to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s track luther, which earned recognition in categories including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The school also celebrates Anthony Vilchis, whose roles as Assistant Mixing Engineer on Tate McRae’s Just Keep Watching and Mixing Assistant on FKA Twigs’ Eusexua supported nominations for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, respectively. In the film category, Yuki Ogino, now Director of Production at Imagine Documentaries, contributed to the creation of Music by John Williams, which earned recognition as a nominee for Best Music Film.

Learn more about our alumni and education programs at lafilm.edu .

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school’s faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alumni-from-the-los-angeles-film-school-contribute-to-18-grammy-nominated-projects-302629774.html

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School