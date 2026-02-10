Intrusion Inc. Expands Business Development Efforts With Strategic Leadership Additions

Expansion of Sales Team to Support Customer Portfolio Growth

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) (“Intrusion” or the “Company”), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today the appointment of two senior leaders, strengthening Intrusion’s U.S. business development efforts across the government sector and channel partners.

Valencia Reaves has joined Intrusion as the Public Sector Vice President of Sales. Reaves brings more than 35 years of experience in federal telecommunications, IT services, and business development. Most recently, Reaves served as Civilian Vice President at British Telecom (BT) Federal, where she supported federal sales efforts across major agencies and expanded the company’s presence on key Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) and Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWAC), including the 15-year GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS). In her new role, Reaves will lead sales and strategic growth initiatives across federal, state and local government markets driving mission-aligned solutions that support domestic and global priorities.

Patrick Duggan has joined Intrusion as the Director of Channel Sales & Partnerships. Duggan has more than a decade of experience building and scaling channel programs, strategic alliances, and partner-led go-to-market initiatives across the enterprise security market. Most recently, he served as Enterprise Sales Director at Edgescan, where he supported U.S. enterprise customers and helped expand the company’s channel ecosystem. In his new role, he will focus on growing Intrusion’s U.S. channel and partner network, driving partner-led growth across government and commercial sectors, and supporting key go-to-market efforts, including the company’s AWS motion.

“We are excited to bring on these two exceptionally talented individuals who will add meaningful depth to sales team,” said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. “Valencia and Patrick bring highly complementary strengths that will help expand our reach across federal, enterprise, and channel markets that will help drive continued growth for Intrusion.”

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion’s commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield – a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion’s exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network – providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding our financial position; our ability to continue our business as a going concern; our business, sales, and marketing strategies and plans; our ability to successfully market, sell, and deliver our Intrusion Shield commercial product and solutions to an expanding customer base; are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, such statements.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as the same may be updated from time to time.

The forward-looking statements made herein relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

