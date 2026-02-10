DirectTrust(R) Reports Record High Exchange Activity in 2025, With Nearly 1.9 Billion Direct Exchange Transactions

Direct exchange transactions are approaching eight billion cumulatively since 2014

DirectTrust ®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare technology and data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced full-year 2025 metrics from its accredited Health Information Service Provider (HISP) members, highlighting record-high Direct exchange activity in 2025 and continued growth in the use of the DirectTrust national network for secure, interoperable Direct exchange of health information.

In 2025, a record number of Direct Secure Messages were sent and received across the DirectTrust network, bringing the total number of Direct exchange transactions since tracking began in 2014 to 7.95 billion.

Key 2025 metrics include:

Direct Exchange Transactions: A total of 1.894+ billion Direct Secure Messages were exchanged in 2025 – an average of over 157 million messages per month – representing the highest annual transaction volume recorded to date and a 42% increase from last year.

Trusted Direct Addresses: The number of trusted Direct addresses able to securely exchange protected health information (PHI) reached more than 3.1 million in Q4 2025, reflecting continued expansion of trusted, identity-assured Direct endpoints across the network.

Organizations Served: 196,517 organizations were served by DirectTrust HISPs in Q4 2025. This figure reflects ongoing directory cleanup efforts designed to improve accuracy and trust across the network.

Patient and Consumer Participation: 643,424 patients and consumers were able to participate in Direct Secure Messaging by the end of 2025.

Collectively, these metrics show that 2025 was a defining year for Direct exchange, with transaction growth accelerating faster than overall network expansion and signaling deeper, more consistent use across healthcare, social care, and public health workflows. Growth in Direct exchange volume continues to be driven by Electronic Case Reporting (eCR) and other expanding use cases that rely on secure, standards-based interoperability to support public health, care coordination, and operational workflows.

“We’re encouraged by the continued growth and scale of Direct exchange across the DirectTrust network,” said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. “In 2025, we saw the highest annual transaction volume to date, reflecting not just increased adoption, but sustained, real-world use to support critical healthcare, social care, and public health use cases. As new applications like Electronic Case Reporting continue to expand, Direct remains a proven, reliable foundation for interoperable data exchange.”

More information on DirectTrust’s 2025 metrics is available here .

About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org .

###

Media contact:

Dave Anderson

andersoni.com

dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: DirectTrust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire