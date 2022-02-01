Introducing CentralSquare MobileX Enterprise™ for Phones and Tablets

Giving first responders access to information on any device in the field, enhancing agility and cost savings

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider in public sector technology, today announced the launch of CentralSquare MobileX Enterprise. MobileX Enterprise is a new, fully optimized CAD experience for handheld Android and iOS devices. This new solution gives a full view of CAD features and functionality on responders’ mobile devices, not only allowing agencies flexibility in device deployments, but also meeting the needs of responders in a number of settings, including in-vehicle tables for fire and EMS units, in-person tablets, to patrol officers on boats, foot or bike.





Agencies that leverage MobileX Enterprise will receive:

Mobile mapping, intelligent routing and real time alerts that speed up response

Fully responsive system with a unique UX that brings fonts, buttons and toolbars to small screen

Compatibility with Samsung DeX/docking system to transform a mobile phone or tablet for a desktop-like experience in the office without a separate device or app

Tested user experience that offers a way to see the most important information when most critical

“Today, getting a mobile solution into your agency’s vehicles isn’t enough. Responders are in the streets, working in the field and going places where it does not make sense to carry a laptop,” shared Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at CentralSquare Technologies. “With more mobiles in responders’ hands, officers will have critical information available at all times, including the locations of others in the field. Imagine a foot pursuit: with MobileX Enterprise deployed, officers will be able to see where others are and adjust response strategies in real time.”

Early adopters of MobileX Enterprise are already experiencing benefits, including cost savings, seamless access to all CAD information, easy deployment and increased security. MobileX Enterprise fosters community connection by allowing responders to spend more time with the citizens they serve. For current CentralSquare Mobile Enterprise or Field Ops customers, MobileX Enterprise serves as an enhancement to existing solutions, designed to optimally operate on the smallest devices on all platforms.

When an agency outfits a first responder with a laptop, smartphone and station desktop they can spend over $11,000 on that officer’s devices. With full powered alternatives, such as tablets, DeX solutions, or smartphones, agencies can reduce their device expenditures by up to 90%, allowing agencies to deploy more resources for an ever more challenging job.

“More and more, agencies are turning to technology to overcome budget restrictions and provide increased public safety,” said Brenner. “Providing first responders with more information, automation, and error proofing in their jobs, MobileX Enterprise ensures that agencies have leading technology available to serve their communities. We are thrilled to introduce this product and continue to iterate to help enhance the jobs of officers that impact communities around North America.”

To learn more about MobileX Enterprise, visit CentralSquare.com/MobileX or view the MobileX Enterprise webinar. CentralSquare will be at the APCO Conference (Booth 719) on August 6-9, 2023 for additional information on MobileX Enterprise.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

