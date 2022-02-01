Summer just got sweeter with Applebee’s NEW $5 Sunshine Sips: Electric Long Island Iced Tea & Tipsy Sunset

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All You Can Eat Boneless Wings are back at Applebee’s and things are getting saucy! Now for a limited time, guests can indulge in an unlimited feast of Applebee’s fan-favorite Boneless Wings with a choice of six savory sauces and flavors for only $12.99.* Plus, guests can enjoy this unbeatable wing deal with Applebee’s NEW $5 Sunshine Sips. Kick back and cool off for $5 with one of these tasty NEW Mucho Cocktails.









The guest-favorite All You Can Eat Boneless Wings deal includes crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in any one of six mouthwatering sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper. Served with endless classic fries, signature coleslaw, and Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing, this deal can’t be beat.

To keep the fun going, guests can cheers with the NEW Electric Long Island Iced Tea, featuring Grey Goose Vodka, Bacardi Superior Rum and triple sec with premium lemon sour, topped with blue curacao and lemon-lime soda. Or, raise a glass of the NEW Tipsy Sunset, a tasty, double Rum Cocktail featuring Bacardi Superior and Malibu Coconut Rums mixed with strawberry and lemonade. Both limited-time Mucho Cocktails are garnished with a lemon sugar rim and just $5.**

These Applebee’s Mucho CocktailsTM are made with premium spirits and served in our signature Mucho glass. Plus, for those who prefer to sip back and relax at home, guests can enjoy these $5 Sunshine Sips To Go at participating locations.

“Giving our guests abundant value on delicious meals is what we do best,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Applebee’s. “With the return of All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, paired with our newest Mucho Cocktails for just $5, we’re offering a deal – and flavor variety – that can’t be found anywhere else. Hurry into your local Applebee’s to make the most of these limited time offers!”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Dine-in only; no to-go orders. For a limited time. Price & participation varies. No Substitutions. Offer valid per person, per order.



** Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee’s®



As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,662 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:



Instagram: @applebees



Twitter: @applebees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

BR-APPB

Contacts

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]