Introduces POS Ready for FWA12 to Help Retailers and Restaurants Protect Payment Traffic

One-touch feature prioritizes payment requests across checkout, QR ordering, mobile POS, and other revenue-critical workflows

InHand Networks, a provider of high-performance cellular networking solutions for business environments, today announced POS Ready for the 5G FWA12, a one-touch feature designed to prioritize payment-related traffic and help merchants keep transactions moving across retail stores, restaurants, pop-up shops, and branch locations.

For customer-facing businesses, a few seconds at checkout can affect the entire service experience. During a lunch rush, a store promotion, or a busy weekend, POS terminals, QR ordering devices, customer Wi-Fi, cameras, staff tablets, delivery apps, and cloud systems may all compete for network resources. POS Ready helps FWA12 give payment requests priority over less time-sensitive traffic, supporting smoother card payments, mobile wallet transactions, QR code payments, and order confirmations when the network is under pressure.

“Payments are not just another application on the network. They are the final step of the customer journey,” said the Technical Director at InHand Networks. “POS Ready was built for that moment. With one touch, merchants can help protect payment traffic while everyday business and guest traffic continues to run on the same FWA12 network.”

The feature is designed for practical merchant scenarios. In cafes and quick-service restaurants, POS Ready can help protect QR ordering, counter checkout, kitchen display updates, and delivery platform confirmations during peak dining hours. In retail stores, it can support fixed counters, mobile POS devices, self-checkout terminals, and temporary sales areas during promotions or seasonal demand. For pop-up shops, food trucks, temporary event booths, and remote branches, FWA12 can provide fast 5G deployment while POS Ready helps keep transaction traffic in front.

Built for high-availability 5G business access, FWA12 combines high-performance 5G, Wi-Fi 7, enterprise security, link redundancy, and cloud-based management through InCloud Manager. It is suitable for locations where fiber installation is costly, delayed, or unavailable, as well as businesses that need cellular backup for an existing wired network.

Key benefits of POS Ready on FWA12 include:

One-touch payment prioritization: Helps merchants or managed service providers enable payment-first traffic handling without complex on-site configuration.

Peak-hour resilience: Helps protect checkout and ordering flows when POS terminals, customer Wi-Fi, cameras, and cloud applications are active at the same time.

Flexible deployment: Supports new stores, pop-up counters, temporary venues, food service locations, and branches where wired access is limited or slow to install.

Business-ready networking: Combines Wi-Fi 7 capacity, business and guest network separation, security features, link backup, and remote management.

FWA12 is designed for commercial environments that need more than basic cellular access. It supports high-performance 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 4200 Mbps, up to 128 connected devices, VPN and firewall protection, dual SIM plus eSIM redundancy, wired and cellular link backup, intelligent self-healing, and centralized remote management.

POS Ready for FWA12 is available. To learn more, visit https://www.inhand.com/en/products/indoor-cpe/fwa12/.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

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